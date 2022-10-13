Clemson at FSU headlines Week 7 slate

CHARLOTTE — Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 7:

Game of the week

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) have the chance to stay unbeaten in league play with another Atlantic Division game. Winning against the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) would give the Tigers a firmer grip on the division race ahead of a trip to No. 18 Syracuse next week.

As for FSU, Mike Norvell's team has lost two straight division games against ranked opponents, most recently by blowing a 17-3 lead at No. 15 North Carolina State last weekend.

Best matchup

While Clemson and FSU offer a headlining matchup for the Tigers, N.C. State's visit to Syracuse on Saturday offers another critical matchup between teams with strong defenses.

The Wolfpack's veteran unit helped lead the comeback win against FSU, holding the Seminoles to fewer than 100 yards after halftime. The Orange's defense ranks ninth in the Bowl Subdivision by holding opponents to 14.0 points per game.

Impact player

North Carolina receiver Josh Downs continues to find the end zone entering Saturday's trip to rival Duke. Downs has five TD grabs in four games this season, while his lone outing without a touchdown marked his season high with 120 yards receiving. Downs erupted into a top target last season for Sam Howell and is doing the same for Drake May despite missing time due to injury.