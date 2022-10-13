 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC Football | This Week

Clemson at FSU headlines Week 7 slate

  • Updated
  • 0
101422-mnh-sports-fbc-acc-thisweek-logo1

CHARLOTTE — Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 7:

Game of the week

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State. The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) have the chance to stay unbeaten in league play with another Atlantic Division game. Winning against the Seminoles (4-2, 2-2) would give the Tigers a firmer grip on the division race ahead of a trip to No. 18 Syracuse next week.

As for FSU, Mike Norvell's team has lost two straight division games against ranked opponents, most recently by blowing a 17-3 lead at No. 15 North Carolina State last weekend.

Best matchup

While Clemson and FSU offer a headlining matchup for the Tigers, N.C. State's visit to Syracuse on Saturday offers another critical matchup between teams with strong defenses.

People are also reading…

The Wolfpack's veteran unit helped lead the comeback win against FSU, holding the Seminoles to fewer than 100 yards after halftime. The Orange's defense ranks ninth in the Bowl Subdivision by holding opponents to 14.0 points per game.

Impact player

North Carolina receiver Josh Downs continues to find the end zone entering Saturday's trip to rival Duke. Downs has five TD grabs in four games this season, while his lone outing without a touchdown marked his season high with 120 yards receiving. Downs erupted into a top target last season for Sam Howell and is doing the same for Drake May despite missing time due to injury.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lenoir-Rhyne puts up 51 points, takes over 1st place

Lenoir-Rhyne puts up 51 points, takes over 1st place

There are still five games remaining, but the Lenoir-Rhyne football team can celebrate a bit after defeating visiting Limestone 51-30 on Saturday afternoon. The win was the fourth straight for the 14th-ranked Bears, who ended the Saints’ four-game winning streak and moved to 3-1 at Moretz Stadium in 2022.

Bears face Limestone in battle of league unbeatens

Bears face Limestone in battle of league unbeatens

Entering Week 6 of the college football season, only two of the 12 teams in the South Atlantic Conference are undefeated in league play. Those squads face off Saturday in Hickory as Lenoir-Rhyne hosts Limestone in a matchup of SAC Piedmont Division foes.

Panthers place S Jeremy Chinn on IR

Panthers place S Jeremy Chinn on IR

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers’ defense suffered a setback on Wednesday, as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstr…

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Casey's late goal lifts women’s soccer

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Casey's late goal lifts women’s soccer

Kate Casey’s goal early in the 86th minute served as the match-winner for the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s soccer team during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over visiting Carson-Newman in Hickory. Elin Hansson recorded the assist for the Bears, who moved into first place in the South Atlantic Conference at 7-2-3 overall and 6-0-2 in league contests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert