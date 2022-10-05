Clemson QB Uiagalelei answers doubters, leads No. 5 Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — D.J. Uiagalelei looked so confident and smooth that crisp fall afternoon in 2020 in his first college start against Boston College.

Nearly two years later, with the fifth-ranked Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) heading to play the Eagles (2-3, 1-2) again on Saturday, Uiagalelei is just as poised — although these days he's armed with the experience of coming through difficult times on the field.

“It was definitely a surreal moment," Uiagalelei remembered. "I had no clue, but it was cool.”

Uiagalelei's initial start came when national championship passer Trevor Lawrence was out with COVID-19. Uiagalelei dazzled that day, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Tigers from 18 points down to a 34-28 victory.

The next week, Uiagalelei passed for 439 yards — the most ever at Notre Dame Stadium — in a 47-40 loss to the Fighting Irish.

Lawrence returned soon after, but Uiagalelei's path was set. He was every bit the star he was projected to be since his early days at California high school power St. John Bosco.

Lawrence became the NFL Draft's No. 1 player taken and the Tigers belonged to Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei's name was atop Heisman Trophy lists, he received lucrative NIL deals and national TV commercials, but things devolved quickly for the 6-foot-5 Uiagalelei in 2021. Clemson lost twice in September and was out of contention for the ACC title, which it had won the previous six years.

Part of the blame was placed on Uiagalelei, who was tentative in his reads and inaccurate with throws. He completed less than 56% of his passes and ended with more interceptions than touchdowns (10 to nine).

Clemson's critics pounced, already pointing toward the team's next top prospect — backup freshman Cade Klubnik — to take control this season.

Uiagalelei paid no attention to the outsiders and continued to work to get better.

“No one wants to hear someone complain, whine, make excuses for something,” he said this summer. “So, for me, I always want to put my head down and work. Just keep coming out there, keep putting my best effort forward and just working.”

The approach that made Uiagalelei a football success didn't change, said Jason Negro, Uiagalelei's coach at St. John Bosco.

“That's the proudest thing I felt was that D.J. didn't blame anyone else,” Negro told The AP by phone. “He took the blame and kept putting the team first like he always has.”

Uiagalelei, despite leading Clemson to a 10-3 mark and six straight wins to end the season, committed to improve.