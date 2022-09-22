Clemson-Wake, Duke-Kansas top Week 4 slate

GREENSBORO — Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 4:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 5 Clemson at No. 21 Wake Forest. The preseason favorite Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) are starting a two-week stretch that could allow them to take complete control of the league's Atlantic Division race. First comes a trip to face the reigning division champion Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0).

Clemson had won six straight league titles before Wake Forest reached last year's ACC championship game. A win Saturday followed by a victory next week at home against No. 12 North Carolina State would give the Tigers wins against their two top division challengers.

The Demon Deacons' last win against Clemson came in 2008, which led to the ouster of then-coach Tommy Bowden and the promotion of current Tigers coach Dabo Swinney as an interim choice.

BEST MATCHUP

Duke at Kansas. It sounds like a basketball matchup befitting a Final Four. Instead, it's a meeting of 3-0 teams.

For the Blue Devils, early success has come under first-time head coach Mike Elko, including a win at Northwestern of the Big Ten. For the Big 12's Jayhawks, second-year coach Lance Leipold has already surpassed last season's win total.

A win will give Duke its first 4-0 start since 2018. As for Kansas, it would mark the first time the Jayhawks have won more than three games since 2009, when they started 5-0.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Wake Forest has lost 13 straight meetings to Clemson. ... It's been a season of extremes so for unbeaten North Carolina entering Saturday's visit from Notre Dame. The Tar Heels are fourth in FBS in scoring offense (51.3) and fifth in total offense (547.3 yards) but 119th in scoring defense (37.7) and 123rd in total defense (468.3).