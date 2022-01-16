Coach K back, No. 8 Duke rolls inside to beat NC State

"That's an NBA frontcourt — you're talking about a 7-1 guy and a 6-10 guy who both are good at what they do," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. "And they just completely dominated us at the 4 and the 5 (positions)."

Freshman Terquavion Smith scored 19 points for N.C. State (9-9, 2-5), while sophomore Dereon Seabron had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolfpack, who shot 41%, had won seven of the last eight ACC road games dating to last year, including a 16-point win Wednesday at Louisville. But the Blue Devils stretched out the lead shortly before halftime then scored on their first three second-half possessions to push the margin past double figures.

Duke pushed to a 19-point lead midway through the second half. N.C. State thrice got as close as nine, only to see Duke respond with a score on the ensuing possession each time.

Big picture

N.C. State: Bates' injury significantly altered the Wolfpack's formula for success by taking away a strong rebounder and relentless shot-blocker. Games like this, facing a team with size and the willingness to feed the ball inside, exploit that weakness. It didn't help, too, that, 6-9 freshman Ernest Ross was out for this one with an ankle injury.