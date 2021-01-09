 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coach K back today for Duke; UNC-Clemson game off
0 comments

Coach K back today for Duke; UNC-Clemson game off

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Duke-Florida State basketball game postponed

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts after his team turns the ball over during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Duke won 75-65.

 Robert Franklin

Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline Saturday for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College while completing a COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The 73-year-old coach said earlier this week he and his wife were placed into quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

___

Platek's runner sends Tar Heels past Miami 67-65

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) goes for a basket as Miami center Nysier Brooks (3) defends, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla.

No. 19 Clemson on Friday postponed men’s basketball games at North Carolina on Saturday and at Syracuse on Tuesday. The ACC said a combination of a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within Clemson’s program made it necessary to postpone the games.

The league also rescheduled the previously postponed Syracuse-UNC game for Tuesday. Carolina had been scheduled to host the Orange on Jan. 2 before that game was postponed due to coronavirus issues at Syracuse.

Clemson’s next game is now at home against Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The ACC also said the Virginia’s women’s basketball game Tuesday against Wake Forest has been postponed. The Cavaliers remain in COVID-19 protocols and haven’t played since Dec. 13 with four straight games postponed. The ACC announced a schedule adjustment that will send Wake Forest to Notre Dame on Thursday, Jan. 14, moving that game up two weeks.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R women fall short in home opener, lose to unbeaten Catawba
College

L-R women fall short in home opener, lose to unbeaten Catawba

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team was finally able to host its first game of the 2020-21 season, welcoming Catawba to Shuford Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon for a matchup of South Atlantic Conference squads. The Bears went toe-to-toe with the Indians and even held leads after the second and third quarters, but ultimately fell by a 60-55 final.

L-R suffers first loss of season
College

L-R suffers first loss of season

  • Updated

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team traveled to Queens on Saturday afternoon for a battle with Division II’s 19th-ranked squad. In the end, the Bears lost for the first time this season, falling 88-68 inside the Royals’ Curry Arena.

L-R women fall short in home opener, lose to unbeaten Catawba
College

L-R women fall short in home opener, lose to unbeaten Catawba

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team was finally able to host its first game of the 2020-21 season, welcoming Catawba to Shuford Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon for a matchup of South Atlantic Conference squads. The Bears went toe-to-toe with the Indians and even held leads after the second and third quarters, but ultimately fell by a 60-55 final.

L-R announces partnership with EmergeOrtho
College

L-R announces partnership with EmergeOrtho

  • Updated

Lenoir-Rhyne athletics has announced a new partnership with EmergeOrtho as the official sports medicine provider of the Bears. Additionally, Dr. Christopher Houdek will serve as the team physician for L-R.

L-R suffers first loss of season
College

L-R suffers first loss of season

  • Updated

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team traveled to Queens on Saturday afternoon for a battle with Division II’s 19th-ranked squad. In the end, the Bears lost for the first time this season, falling 88-68 inside the Royals’ Curry Arena.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert