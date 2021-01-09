Coach K back today for Duke; UNC-Clemson game off

Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline Saturday for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College while completing a COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The 73-year-old coach said earlier this week he and his wife were placed into quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

No. 19 Clemson on Friday postponed men’s basketball games at North Carolina on Saturday and at Syracuse on Tuesday. The ACC said a combination of a positive test for COVID-19, contact tracing and quarantining within Clemson’s program made it necessary to postpone the games.

The league also rescheduled the previously postponed Syracuse-UNC game for Tuesday. Carolina had been scheduled to host the Orange on Jan. 2 before that game was postponed due to coronavirus issues at Syracuse.

Clemson’s next game is now at home against Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The ACC also said the Virginia’s women’s basketball game Tuesday against Wake Forest has been postponed. The Cavaliers remain in COVID-19 protocols and haven’t played since Dec. 13 with four straight games postponed. The ACC announced a schedule adjustment that will send Wake Forest to Notre Dame on Thursday, Jan. 14, moving that game up two weeks.