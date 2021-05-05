COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: UNC’s Davis says Bacot returning

CHAPEL HILL — Though North Carolina and sophomore forward Armando Bacot have not yet made official announcements stating his plans, it sounds like Bacot will spend at least one season with the Tar Heels.
In a Monday interview with Jon Rothstein on the College Hoops Today podcast, new UNC coach Hubert Davis said: “We’ve got Armando Bacot coming back next year. He led our team in points and rebounds — he’s going to have an unbelievable, fantastic junior season.”
The 6-foot-10 Bacot, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 2020-21, earlier this offseason announced he would test the NBA Draft process but not hire an agent, meaning he could return to school.
Bacot also was reportedly recruiting Walker Kessler to come back to Carolina this offseason, though Kessler now has announced his transfer to Auburn, making Davis’ statement less than shocking.
State adds 2, loses Moore
N.C. State has officially added transfers Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt to its roster after reportedly losing Shakeel Moore last week.
The team announced Tuesday that both Morsell and Gantt would join the Wolfpack and play next season. Each transfer played two seasons at his previous school.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Gantt averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds last season for Providence, mostly as a reserve. The 6-3, 196-pound Morsell averaged 4.4 points off the bench for Virginia. Morsell announced his decision last month.
Moore has decided to enter his name in the transfer portal, according to a report from 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound freshman guard averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game off the bench in his lone season with the Wolfpack. He also led the team in steals with 1.4 per game.
Moore is former high school standout at Caldwell County’s Moravian Prep. He is the second player State loses from last season, joining fellow backcourt transfer Braxton Beverly (Eastern Kentucky).
Goldwire to Oklahoma
New Oklahoma coach Porter Moser on Monday announced the signings of four transfers, including Jordan Goldwire from Duke.
Goldwire, a 6-2 point guard, joins the Sooners as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining after playing in 116 games for the Blue Devils. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals last season.
Wake forward to transfer
ESPN’s Jeff Borzello on Tuesday reported via Twitter that Wake Forest forward Ody Oguama plans to transfer.
Oguama averaged 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season, and he is the eighth Demon Deacons player this offseason to transfer, joining Quadry Adams, Blake Buchanan, Jalen Johnson, Ismael Massoud, Jahcobi Neath, Emmanuel Okpomo and Isaiah Wilkins.
Gottfried, staff placed on leave
Head coach Mark Gottfried and Cal State Northridge’s entire coaching staff have been placed on administrative leave, according to multiple reports Thursday, while the university conducts a review of the program.
Athletic director Michael Izzi told CBS Sports that there are “potential rules violations” within the program. The nature of the violations and who committed them are not being disclosed by the school.
Gottfried, 57, was let go by N.C. State after the 2017 season after being wrapped up in the NCAA’s Adidas case in which former Wolfpack player Dennis Smith Jr. was paid $70,000-plus. Gottfried’s CSUN teams are 37-51 over the last three seasons.
WCU’s Gray announces staff
New Western Carolina head coach Justin Gray late last week finalized his coaching staff.
Joining Gray is veteran collegiate coach Jayson Gee, who has 31 years of coaching experience including 10 seasons as a head coach, as the Catamounts’ associate head coach. Gray has also hired assistant coaches Zack Freesman, with whom he worked at Winthrop, and Brian Graves, who spent the last two seasons at N.C. Central.
Gray completed his staff with the addition of Molly Bachand as director of basketball operations.