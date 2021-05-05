COLLEGE BASKETBALL BRIEFS: UNC’s Davis says Bacot returning

CHAPEL HILL — Though North Carolina and sophomore forward Armando Bacot have not yet made official announcements stating his plans, it sounds like Bacot will spend at least one season with the Tar Heels.

In a Monday interview with Jon Rothstein on the College Hoops Today podcast, new UNC coach Hubert Davis said: “We’ve got Armando Bacot coming back next year. He led our team in points and rebounds — he’s going to have an unbelievable, fantastic junior season.”

The 6-foot-10 Bacot, who averaged 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 2020-21, earlier this offseason announced he would test the NBA Draft process but not hire an agent, meaning he could return to school.

Bacot also was reportedly recruiting Walker Kessler to come back to Carolina this offseason, though Kessler now has announced his transfer to Auburn, making Davis’ statement less than shocking.

State adds 2, loses Moore

N.C. State has officially added transfers Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt to its roster after reportedly losing Shakeel Moore last week.

The team announced Tuesday that both Morsell and Gantt would join the Wolfpack and play next season. Each transfer played two seasons at his previous school.