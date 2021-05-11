COLLEGE BRIEFS: App St.’s Buruato named All-Sun Belt in softball

NEW ORLEANS — Appalachian State’s Gabby Buruato and Kenzie Longanecker were named to the All-Sun Belt softball second team, the league announced Monday.

Buruato, a Draughn High 2016 graduate and former conference player of the year at the prep level, made her mark this season as one of the most consistent Mountaineers at the plate. In conference play, the right fielder had a team-high 20 hits including two doubles and two triples, with her three total triples ranking tied for second in the league.

Overall, Buruato has team-highs of 45 hits and eight doubles on the year to go with 17 RBIs, 20 runs and five stolen bases. She has only made one error on the season and has one of the highest fielding percentages on the team at .986.

Longanecker ranks ninth in the league in ERA (2.43), 10th in opposing batting average (.236), seventh in strikeouts (69) and sixth in wins (14).

Logan finishes strong at CCC&TI

The Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute baseball team ended its first full season Sunday with an 11-10 loss to Rockingham CC in the NJCAA Division III Region 10 tournament title game.