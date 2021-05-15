COLLEGE BRIEFS: Buruato scores go-ahead run in App St. milestone win

TROY, Ala. — Senior right fielder Gabby Buruato (Draughn H.S. 2016) played a key role as the Appalachian State softball team recorded its first win in school history in the Sun Belt Conference softball tournament Thursday evening, defeating Georgia State 2-1.

After the Mountaineers scored in the bottom of the first and Georgia State answered in the top of the second to tie the game, Buruato reached safely on an infield single in the fourth and scored the winning run from first base on a Mary Pierce Barnes double to left-center field.

Then as the Mountaineers (27-19) fell 2-1 to South Alabama on Friday and were eliminated from the event to end the season, Buruato scored their lone run, reaching via fifth-inning error and coming home on an Emily Parrott triple.

Caldwell’s Davis named all-region

Outfielder Jenna Davis (Draughn H.S. 2019) was one of five Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball players recently named to the 2021 NJCAA Division III All-Region 10 team.

Davis had a .326 batting average for the regular season with five doubles and three triples. She had 13 RBIs to go along with 14 stolen bases and ranked second on the team in runs scored with 27.