COLLEGE BRIEFS: Buruato scores go-ahead run in App St. milestone win

TROY, Ala. — Senior right fielder Gabby Buruato (Draughn H.S. 2016) played a key role as the Appalachian State softball team recorded its first win in school history in the Sun Belt Conference softball tournament Thursday evening, defeating Georgia State 2-1.
After the Mountaineers scored in the bottom of the first and Georgia State answered in the top of the second to tie the game, Buruato reached safely on an infield single in the fourth and scored the winning run from first base on a Mary Pierce Barnes double to left-center field.
Then as the Mountaineers (27-19) fell 2-1 to South Alabama on Friday and were eliminated from the event to end the season, Buruato scored their lone run, reaching via fifth-inning error and coming home on an Emily Parrott triple.
Caldwell’s Davis named all-region
Outfielder Jenna Davis (Draughn H.S. 2019) was one of five Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute softball players recently named to the 2021 NJCAA Division III All-Region 10 team.
Davis had a .326 batting average for the regular season with five doubles and three triples. She had 13 RBIs to go along with 14 stolen bases and ranked second on the team in runs scored with 27.
The Cobras (26-16) were Region 10 Western Division regular-season champions in their first full season but were bounced from the region tournament in Burlington with back-to-back 3-2 losses on Friday to end the year.
BASKETBALL
Robinson named N. Carolina GA
One year after ending his playing career at North Carolina, Brandon Robinson has been named a graduate assistant on new coach Hubert Davis’ staff, according to a 247 Sports report.
Davis’ staff is comprised solely of former Tar Heels players, including assistants Jeff Lebo, Brad Frederick and Sean May plus Jackie Manuel and Pat Sullivan in support roles.
Robinson averaged 11.8 points as a senior starter in 2019-20, playing through multiple injuries.
SOCCER
UNC loses both nat’l semifinals
Both North Carolina soccer teams reached the sport’s equivalent of the Final Four, the College Cup. But that proved to be the end of the line late last week.
Jamil Roberts scored in the 60th minute and Marshall advanced to the men’s title game with a 1-0 victory over UNC on Friday. Roberts' goal came on Marshall's first shot of the match and was his fourth goal of the season. The Tar Heels outshot the Thundering Herd 11-1.
In the women’s national semis Thursday night, Kelsey Turnbow scored the go-ahead goal and Santa Clara advanced with a 3-1 victory over second-seeded UNC.
Although North Carolina dominated the opening half, Santa Clara's Izzy D'Aquila scored in the 20th minute. It was the first goal the Tar Heels had conceded since the fall — a stretch of 694 minutes. Brianna Pinto's goal in the 51st minute pulled the Tar Heels even but some 30 seconds later Turnbow put the Broncos back in front.
UNC was making is 30th appearance in the College Cup, having won a record 21 NCAA titles.