COLLEGE BRIEFS: Caldwell Tech baseball, softball sweep DHs

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute baseball team swept a key NJCAA Division III Region 10 doubleheader Friday at home, with the Caldwell softball team also winning twice at home.

In baseball, the eighth-ranked Cobras (22-8, 12-0) blanked Rockingham CC 8-0 in seven innings and 10-0 in five innings in a pair of contests pitting the region’s top two teams.

Caldwell outfielder Michael Logan (Freedom H.S.) doubled and had four RBIs in game two after one RBI in the opener. Pitchers Seth Willis and Spencer Ledford tossed complete games, allowing just six hits and one walk combined over the 12 innings, striking out 12. The teams wrap up the series today at Rockingham at 1 p.m.

In softball, Caldwell (22-12, 12-4) defeated Cleveland CC by margins of 6-3 and 15-7 in six innings. In game one, Jenna Davis (Draughn H.S.) doubled, and like Ceslie James (Patton H.S.) and Ashlyn Castle (Patton H.S.), also produced one RBI.

Castle doubled, tripled and drove in three runs in the second game, and Taylor Moody (East Burke H.S.) also had three RBIs. Davis drove in two, and James doubled and drove in one. Jada Wilson and Brianna Lewis homered on the day for the Cobras.

