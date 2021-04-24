COLLEGE BRIEFS: Caldwell Tech baseball, softball sweep DHs

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute baseball team swept a key NJCAA Division III Region 10 doubleheader Friday at home, with the Caldwell softball team also winning twice at home.
In baseball, the eighth-ranked Cobras (22-8, 12-0) blanked Rockingham CC 8-0 in seven innings and 10-0 in five innings in a pair of contests pitting the region’s top two teams.
Caldwell outfielder Michael Logan (Freedom H.S.) doubled and had four RBIs in game two after one RBI in the opener. Pitchers Seth Willis and Spencer Ledford tossed complete games, allowing just six hits and one walk combined over the 12 innings, striking out 12. The teams wrap up the series today at Rockingham at 1 p.m.
In softball, Caldwell (22-12, 12-4) defeated Cleveland CC by margins of 6-3 and 15-7 in six innings. In game one, Jenna Davis (Draughn H.S.) doubled, and like Ceslie James (Patton H.S.) and Ashlyn Castle (Patton H.S.), also produced one RBI.
Castle doubled, tripled and drove in three runs in the second game, and Taylor Moody (East Burke H.S.) also had three RBIs. Davis drove in two, and James doubled and drove in one. Jada Wilson and Brianna Lewis homered on the day for the Cobras.
Bears fall in SAC tourney opener
The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team saw its late rally fall short as the Bears lost to Coker, 4-2, in the first round of the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Tournament late Thursday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn. L-R entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but the seventh-seeded Cobras were too much for the Bears.
Coker’s Jackson Williams put the designated visiting squad up 2-0 thanks to a two-run home run in the second inning, while a two-run double from Cory Listing doubled the Cobras’ advantage in the following frame.
Alex Sharazi allowed all four runs for L-R (23-18) in two-plus innings before giving way to Joshua Lanham, who tossed six innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Joey Cobb pitched the final inning for the Bears.
L-R outhit the Cobras 6-5 behind two hits and one RBI from Bryce Stober and one hit apiece from Drue Galassi, Connor Smith, Will Jones and Xander Ferlenda. Galassi had a solo homer in the eighth, while Stober recorded an RBI single in the ninth.
The loss was the Bears’ ninth straight SAC tournament defeat, with their last win coming in 2006.
CVCC holding open hoops tryout
The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team will be hosting an open tryout at 1 p.m. today at the Tarlton Complex. Registration for the tryout is available on the CVCC website.
For more information, contact Red Hawks head coach Bryan Garmroth at bgarmroth@cvcc.edu or assistant coach Jalen Cannady at jaycan5@outlook.com.