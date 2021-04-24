 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BRIEFS: Caldwell Tech baseball, softball sweep DHs
0 comments
Local college briefs

COLLEGE BRIEFS: Caldwell Tech baseball, softball sweep DHs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute baseball team swept a key NJCAA Division III Region 10 doubleheader Friday at home, with the Caldwell softball team also winning twice at home.

Caldwell CCTI logo - web ONLY

In baseball, the eighth-ranked Cobras (22-8, 12-0) blanked Rockingham CC 8-0 in seven innings and 10-0 in five innings in a pair of contests pitting the region’s top two teams.

Caldwell outfielder Michael Logan (Freedom H.S.) doubled and had four RBIs in game two after one RBI in the opener. Pitchers Seth Willis and Spencer Ledford tossed complete games, allowing just six hits and one walk combined over the 12 innings, striking out 12. The teams wrap up the series today at Rockingham at 1 p.m.

In softball, Caldwell (22-12, 12-4) defeated Cleveland CC by margins of 6-3 and 15-7 in six innings. In game one, Jenna Davis (Draughn H.S.) doubled, and like Ceslie James (Patton H.S.) and Ashlyn Castle (Patton H.S.), also produced one RBI.

Castle doubled, tripled and drove in three runs in the second game, and Taylor Moody (East Burke H.S.) also had three RBIs. Davis drove in two, and James doubled and drove in one. Jada Wilson and Brianna Lewis homered on the day for the Cobras.

Bears fall in SAC tourney opener

LR logo - web ONLY

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team saw its late rally fall short as the Bears lost to Coker, 4-2, in the first round of the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Tournament late Thursday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn. L-R entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but the seventh-seeded Cobras were too much for the Bears.

Coker’s Jackson Williams put the designated visiting squad up 2-0 thanks to a two-run home run in the second inning, while a two-run double from Cory Listing doubled the Cobras’ advantage in the following frame.

Alex Sharazi allowed all four runs for L-R (23-18) in two-plus innings before giving way to Joshua Lanham, who tossed six innings of scoreless, two-hit relief with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Joey Cobb pitched the final inning for the Bears.

L-R outhit the Cobras 6-5 behind two hits and one RBI from Bryce Stober and one hit apiece from Drue Galassi, Connor Smith, Will Jones and Xander Ferlenda. Galassi had a solo homer in the eighth, while Stober recorded an RBI single in the ninth.

The loss was the Bears’ ninth straight SAC tournament defeat, with their last win coming in 2006.

CVCC holding open hoops tryout

CVCC logo - web ONLY

The Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team will be hosting an open tryout at 1 p.m. today at the Tarlton Complex. Registration for the tryout is available on the CVCC website.

For more information, contact Red Hawks head coach Bryan Garmroth at bgarmroth@cvcc.edu or assistant coach Jalen Cannady at jaycan5@outlook.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Demon Deacons have two more spring practices scheduled

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bears' Lanham earns SAC freshman of the year honors
College

Bears' Lanham earns SAC freshman of the year honors

  • Updated

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne pitcher Joshua Lanham was named the South Atlantic Conference’s Freshman of the Year and five Bears were named to the all-conference baseball team, as announced by the league Wednesday morning.

L-R baseball salvages final game against Newberry
College

L-R baseball salvages final game against Newberry

  • Updated

Following losses to Newberry in each of the first three games of this past weekend’s four-game home series in Hickory, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team ended the regular season with a 9-3 victory over the Wolves in Game 2 of a doubleheader this past Sunday. The Bears had suffered losses of 6-3 and 6-5 in a pair of extra-inning games on Saturday before losing Game 1 of Sunday’s twin bill by a 6-3 final.

Bears split twin bill with nonconference Coker
College

Bears split twin bill with nonconference Coker

  • Updated

After winning three of four games at Limestone during back-to-back doubleheaders on Sunday and Monday in Gaffney, South Carolina, the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team returned home to host a twin bill against nonconference Coker on Tuesday. Following a 5-0 loss in Game 1, the Bears knocked off the Cobras by a 5-3 final in the nightcap at Durham Field.

Bears fall in SAC tourney opener
College

Bears fall in SAC tourney opener

  • Updated

KODAK, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team saw its late rally fall short as the Bears lost to Coker 4-2 in the first round of the 2021 South Atlantic Conference Pilot Flying J Championship on Thursday at Smokies Stadium. L-R entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, but the seventh-seeded Cobras were too much for the Bears in Round 1.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert