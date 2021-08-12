COLLEGE BRIEFS: Report indicates UNC, Duke basketball both in new ’22 early-season tourney

ACC rivals North Carolina and Duke will be in the same early-season college basketball tournament for the first time ever during the 2022-23 season. Sort of.
Both the Tar Heels and Blue Devils in November 22 will be invited to take part in the inaugural PK85 tournament, a mega 16-team event featuring some of the blue bloods of the sport which will serve to commemorate the 85th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.
But the teams almost certainly will be in opposite portions of the event, which will include two separate eight-team tournaments. The event is set to be held at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum in Portland, the home of Nike.
Other teams in the field, according to Rothstein, include: Villanova, UConn, Xavier, West Virginia, Iowa State, Purdue, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland and Portland State.
Both UNC and Duke will have different faces leading their programs by that season, the Heels preparing to enter year one under Hubert Davis and Duke having named Jon Scheyer the coach in waiting to take over that season for Mike Krzyzewski. Both programs already have verbal commitments from five-star recruits in the ’22 signing class as well.
FOOTBALL
App State puts six on Sr. Bowl watch list
With its six selections tying for the most among Group of Five programs, Appalachian State is well-represented on a Reese's Senior Bowl watch list which was announced this week.
The Mountaineers on the list include quarterback Chase Brice, linebacker D'Marco Jackson, cornerback Shaun Jolly, receiver Corey Sutton, defensive end Demetrius Taylor and receiver/returner Jalen Virgil.
The Senior Bowl, the nation's most prestigious college all-star game, is scheduled for Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala. App State has had a player invited to the game in three of the last four years.
Taylor, Sutton and Virgil all made the preseason watch list last year before opting to play additional seasons for the Mountaineers as "super seniors" in 2021 after the NCAA froze eligibility amid the pandemic.