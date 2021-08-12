COLLEGE BRIEFS: Report indicates UNC, Duke basketball both in new ’22 early-season tourney

ACC rivals North Carolina and Duke will be in the same early-season college basketball tournament for the first time ever during the 2022-23 season. Sort of.

Both the Tar Heels and Blue Devils in November 22 will be invited to take part in the inaugural PK85 tournament, a mega 16-team event featuring some of the blue bloods of the sport which will serve to commemorate the 85th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports.

But the teams almost certainly will be in opposite portions of the event, which will include two separate eight-team tournaments. The event is set to be held at the Moda Center and Memorial Coliseum in Portland, the home of Nike.

Other teams in the field, according to Rothstein, include: Villanova, UConn, Xavier, West Virginia, Iowa State, Purdue, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon, Oregon State, Portland and Portland State.

Both UNC and Duke will have different faces leading their programs by that season, the Heels preparing to enter year one under Hubert Davis and Duke having named Jon Scheyer the coach in waiting to take over that season for Mike Krzyzewski. Both programs already have verbal commitments from five-star recruits in the ’22 signing class as well.