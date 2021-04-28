 Skip to main content
COLLEGE BRIEFS: WCU names Kerwin Bell new football coach
College briefs

COLLEGE BRIEFS: WCU names Kerwin Bell new football coach

042921-mnh-sports-col-briefs-p1

Kerwin Bell was named Western Carolina football head coach on Tuesday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WCU ATHLETICS

CULLOWHEE — Kerwin Bell late Tuesday was named the 14th head football coach all-time at Western Carolina, director of athletics Alex Gary announced.

His contract was approved by the WCU board of trustees during a special session on Tuesday evening, and an introductory press conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

Bell comes to WCU after having most recently served as the offensive coordinator at South Florida under coach Charlie Strong in 2019. He most recently walked off the field as a head coach following the 2018 NCAA Division II national championship, leading Valdosta State, where he coached for three seasons, twice making playoff appearances.

Bell’s 2018 offense led the nation in scoring (52.0 ppg), and its 728 points are a D-II record. The team posted 7,334 yards (3,676 rushing/3,658 passing) and 7.9 yards per play on the year.

Bell previously was head coach at Jacksonville University (2007-15). That came on the heels of a 13-year playing career in professional football that included stops in the NFL with Miami, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Indianapolis.

BASKETBALL

Sullivan returning to UNC as ass’t

Another former North Carolina player is returning as part of new coach Hubert Davis’ staff, according to a 247 Sports report. Pat Sullivan, who played with Davis at UNC for two seasons under Dean Smith, is expected to be hired in a support staff role.

Sullivan, 49, was assistant video coordinator for two seasons under Smith before being promoted to assistant coach during Bill Guthridge’s three seasons as coach from 1997-2000. He later served on Larry Brown’s staff with the Detroit Pistons when they won the NBA title, and since, has been an assistant in for the Nets, Wizards, Clippers and Knicks.

BASEBALL

WCU’s Matthews earns SoCon honor

For a league-leading third time this spring, Western Carolina sophomore right-hander Zebby Matthews was named the Southern Conference pitcher of the week for games played April 19-25.

Matthews tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout in last Friday’s 3-0 road victory over ETSU. In securing his second complete game of the season — and the third of his career — the Cullowhee native struck out seven without a walk.

