COLLEGE BRIEFS: WCU names Kerwin Bell new football coach

CULLOWHEE — Kerwin Bell late Tuesday was named the 14th head football coach all-time at Western Carolina, director of athletics Alex Gary announced.

His contract was approved by the WCU board of trustees during a special session on Tuesday evening, and an introductory press conference was scheduled for Wednesday.

Bell comes to WCU after having most recently served as the offensive coordinator at South Florida under coach Charlie Strong in 2019. He most recently walked off the field as a head coach following the 2018 NCAA Division II national championship, leading Valdosta State, where he coached for three seasons, twice making playoff appearances.

Bell’s 2018 offense led the nation in scoring (52.0 ppg), and its 728 points are a D-II record. The team posted 7,334 yards (3,676 rushing/3,658 passing) and 7.9 yards per play on the year.

Bell previously was head coach at Jacksonville University (2007-15). That came on the heels of a 13-year playing career in professional football that included stops in the NFL with Miami, Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Indianapolis.

BASKETBALL

Sullivan returning to UNC as ass’t