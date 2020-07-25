COLLEGE BRIEFS: Williams donates $600k for UNC spring athletes

CHAPEL HILL — The University of North Carolina says men's basketball coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, donated more than $600,000 to fund scholarships for spring-sports seniors who are returning for another year after the coronavirus pandemic cut short the 2019-20 season.
The school said Thursday that the Williamses initially wanted to keep the May gift anonymous.
"He didn't want those students to miss that experience and wanted to fund those scholarships for next year," athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a statement. "I still get chills when I think about his phone call and the impact it would have for dozens of our students."
Williams, a Hall of Famer with three NCAA championships, is preparing for his 18th season at his alma mater.
FOOTBALL
Notre Dame to ACC for 2020 only?
The ACC and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence to play as a member of the league for the 2020 season that has been thrown into question by the coronavirus pandemic.
Two people involved in the ACC's discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told the AP on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. There are other models also being considered.
Under the 10-plus-one plan, Notre Dame would play a full ACC schedule, the people told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity because talks are still ongoing and details have not been disclosed. Whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game — and be eligible for the conference's guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl — is still to be determined. The final decision could come down to how revenue is shared between the conference and school, one of the people said.
The ACC's university presidents will make the final call on a scheduling model. A meeting of the presidents is scheduled for Wednesday, one of the people said.
Notre Dame has been a member of the ACC since 2014 for all sports but football and hockey.
UNC’s Surratt on Nagurski list
A year after a more than successful transition from quarterback to linebacker, Chazz Surratt of North Carolina has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. It’s the third major award watch list that the Lincoln County native with Burke County ties graces this offseason joining the Butkus Award and Chuck Bednarik Award.
In 2019, Surratt supplied 115 tackles including 15 for loss to lead the Tar Heels in both categories en route to All-ACC honors. The former state and national prep player of the year broke N.C. records for total yards and total touchdowns.
More App players on watch lists
Appalachian State seniors Noah Hannon and Thomas Hennigan have been named to the watch lists, respectively, for the Wuerffel Trophy and Hornung Award, while senior quarterback Zac Thomas has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which recognizes the most outstanding player in college football.
Hennigan caught 61 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns a season ago, increasing his career totals to 135 catches for 1,685 yards. In each of Hannon's first three seasons, the Mountaineers ranked in the top 25 nationally in both rushing yards per game and fewest sacks allowed. Thomas accounted for 35 touchdowns (28 passing) and 3,158 total yards (2,718 passing) last season.
Fans key in Atlanta kickoff games
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan, whose organization is making plans for the Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn kickoff games, says fans must be allowed for the games to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The games are each scheduled for the week of Sept. 5-12.
"If there are no fans allowed in the stadium, then we can't do these games primarily because we only exist in our budget on ticket revenue and sponsor revenues," Stokan said.
Stokan is awaiting decisions from the SEC, ACC and Big 12 on plans for the 2020 season.
