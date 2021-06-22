COLLEGE BRIEFS: Wolfpack one win from CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. — Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed N.C. State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday night.

Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the unseasonably cool evening, with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.

Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.

Highfill (9-2) struck out seven and let one of the nation’s best defenses take care of the rest with six flyouts and nine groundouts.

N.C. State (37-18) next plays on Friday against today’s Vanderbilt-Stanford winner, one win from a berth in the best-of-three CWS championship series.

Stanford sends Arizona packing

Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford’s most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a CWS elimination game Monday.