COLLEGE BRIEFS: Wolfpack one win from CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. — Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed N.C. State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt on Monday night.
Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the unseasonably cool evening, with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.
Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.
Highfill (9-2) struck out seven and let one of the nation’s best defenses take care of the rest with six flyouts and nine groundouts.
N.C. State (37-18) next plays on Friday against today’s Vanderbilt-Stanford winner, one win from a berth in the best-of-three CWS championship series.
Stanford sends Arizona packing
Brock Jones homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead one of Stanford’s most productive offensive performances of the season in a 14-5 victory over Arizona in a CWS elimination game Monday.
The Cardinal got their bats cranked up again after losing their CWS opener Saturday. They also got payback for the 20-2 beatdown they took from their Pac-12 rival May 8. The Cardinal (39-16) led 10-0 by the fourth inning.
BASKETBALL
UNC’s Bacot returning to school
North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is returning for his junior season after making himself eligible for the NBA Draft. The school announced the 6-foot-10 Bacot’s decision Monday.
Bacot led UNC with 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore while part of a deep frontcourt. He also shot a team-high 62.8 percent last season and has averaged 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds over two seasons.
He’s set for major minutes in the debut season of new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis after the departures of fellow bigs Day’Ron Sharpe (NBA draft), Garrison Brooks (transferred to Mississippi State) and Walker Kessler (transferred to Auburn).
Woods transfers to Morgan State
South Carolina guard Seventh Woods announced on June 1 he was entering the transfer portal, and on Monday, announced his new destination. Woods, a Columbia, S.C. native who played one year for the Gamecocks after spending his first three seasons at North Carolina in a backup role, will play his final year of college basketball at Morgan State.
Woods averaged 5.4 points and 1.9 assists last season, starting 13 games for South Carolina.
FOOTBALL
Speir returns to App St. as analyst
Mark Speir, who spent nine seasons as a title-winning assistant at Appalachian State before serving as Western Carolina head coach for nine years from 2012-21, is returning to Boone as a senior analyst for the Mountaineers, head coach Shawn Clark announced Tuesday.
In addition to serving as App’s recruiting coordinator from 2004-11, Speir coached running backs (2003-04), defensive linemen (2005-08), defensive ends (2009-10) and inside linebackers (2011) in Boone. At WCU, his teams sported a 33-68 overall record.