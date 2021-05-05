COLLEGE BRIEFS: Yelton wins AAC track athlete of year

ASHEVILLE — Montreat College junior Hank Yelton, a Freedom High 2018 graduate, was recently named Appalachian Athletic Conference men's outdoor field athlete of the year after winning the decathlon event at last week’s AAC championship meet in record fashion.

Yelton, who was also named AAC men's outdoor field athlete of the week on Monday, notched 5,750 points over the 10 competitions in the decathlon, besting both the school and conference records in the process.

He also placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (58.40), fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.95) and seventh in the pole vault (3.70 meters) at the same event held in Columbia, S.C., on April 29-30.

Montreat next competes at the NAIA track and field nationals from May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Leonhardt transfers to Mt. Olive

Former two-time state champion Freedom High wrestler Spencer Leonhardt is transferring to the University of Mount Olive, the Trojans recently announced.

Leonhardt comes to Mount Olive from Campbell University, where he spent the past two seasons as a part-time starter for the Camels. The Mount Olive program is relatively new, having just started grappling in 2019.