COLLEGE BRIEFS: Yelton wins AAC track athlete of year

ASHEVILLE — Montreat College junior Hank Yelton, a Freedom High 2018 graduate, was recently named Appalachian Athletic Conference men's outdoor field athlete of the year after winning the decathlon event at last week’s AAC championship meet in record fashion.
Yelton, who was also named AAC men's outdoor field athlete of the week on Monday, notched 5,750 points over the 10 competitions in the decathlon, besting both the school and conference records in the process.
He also placed fourth in the 400-meter hurdles (58.40), fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.95) and seventh in the pole vault (3.70 meters) at the same event held in Columbia, S.C., on April 29-30.
Montreat next competes at the NAIA track and field nationals from May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Leonhardt transfers to Mt. Olive
Former two-time state champion Freedom High wrestler Spencer Leonhardt is transferring to the University of Mount Olive, the Trojans recently announced.
Leonhardt comes to Mount Olive from Campbell University, where he spent the past two seasons as a part-time starter for the Camels. The Mount Olive program is relatively new, having just started grappling in 2019.
Leonhardt is the only two-time state champion in Patriots history, winning the NCHSAA 3A 145-pound title as a senior and a junior. He won silver at state while wrestling at 138 as a sophomore and bronze as a freshman at 132. He won a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference title all four seasons and 3A West Regional titles in each of his final three campaigns.
Leonhardt finished his prep career with a county-record 208 wins and won in his first start for Campbell earlier this spring.
Pieto, La Roche dominate Sr. Day
Philip Pieto (Freedom 2017) celebrated his college Senior Day in style as the La Roche baseball blasted Pitt Bradford with a 24-0 advantage in a doubleheader on Saturday, winning the first game 14-0 and the second contest by a 10-0 score.
In the second game, Pieto went 4 for 5, setting a new single-game career best with his quartet of hits. One hit was a double and he added two RBIs and two runs scored for the Redhawks. He went 2 for 2 in the early game with two RBIs and two runs scored.
La Roche is 15-1 this spring, all in NCAA Division III’s Allegheny Mountain Conference.