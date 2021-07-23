COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Doeren hopes Wolfpack learn from baseball

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren said he hopes the Wolfpack football team can learn a lesson from the school's baseball team, which lost its bid for a national championship when COVID-19 issues knocked the team out of the College World Series.
Doeren said it was "heartbreaking to watch" and felt terrible for baseball coach Elliott Avent and his players. Doeren said he's talked with several of his players about vaccinations, and how to prevent virus issues from affecting their season.
"It's not my job to make medical decisions for our football team," Doeren said. "All I can do is educate them, get them around the people that can help them make great choices. That's what I'm trying to do."
ACC scheduling issue
Doeren wants to see the ACC take a page from last year's pandemic-altered season and allow teams to play different conference opponents on a more regular basis.
As it stands now, the ACC is divided into two seven-team divisions with only two cross-divisional games each year, one of those against a pre-determined annual opponent. In State’s case, that annual foe is North Carolina. That means the Wolfpack typically go seven years between games against fellow in-state foe Duke.
"Some of our guys don't ever get to play Duke," Doeren said. "I just don't think that's a good way to put it together. That's my opinion."
State and Duke played each other every year from 1924-2003 with the only exception being in 1944 for World War II. But they've only played four times since the ACC expanded in 2004.
WF banks on experience
The go-to word around Wake Forest is experience. It’s everywhere, and there’s plenty of it.
Eighteen starters return even when the season-ending injuries for wide receiver Donavon Greene and right tackle Je’Vionte’ Nash are factored in from the offseason. A total of 53 lettermen are back, which includes nine super seniors using their extra eligibility.
So when asked about the potential for Wake and other returner-heavy programs to shorten the distance between the Clemsons of the world, Demon Deacons coach Dave Clawson mentioned that development in his program leaned heavily on redshirting first-year players. The super seniors offer the chance to make the strides longer.
“I’m hoping it closes the gap, and I’m hoping it gives us an opportunity to close the gap in the next three or four years,” Clawson said.
NIL recruiting impact
Devin Leary can only imagine what it's like being a high school recruit in the era of college athletes finally being able to profit from their fame. State's fourth-year quarterback figures there will be plenty of questions about how to cash in.
"As a recruit now," Leary said, "I think it is important to ask because you just always want to know what's the best opportunity for yourself."
The endorsement deals came rolling in immediately after the NCAA allowed athletes to earn money for the use of their name, image and likeness beginning this month.
Doeren noted that "this thing just got dropped on us" before saying: "I need to see where it goes before I'm recruiting with it." UNC coach Mack Brown pointed out the "gray area" that coaches must balance in terms of offering guidance to players navigating the new NIL landscape but keeping enough distance to avoid exerting too much influence on a decision.
League QBs sign deals
Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei of Clemson and Sam Howell of Carolina have agreed to endorsement deals with Bojangles, becoming the first college athletes to say, "It's Bo Time!" The restaurant chain already has deals with the NFL's Carolina Panthers and schools in the ACC, SEC and several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Bama picked to win SEC
Alabama is the favorite to repeat as SEC champion while Georgia is the pick to win the East Division in the media's annual preseason poll.
In voting by media released Friday, the defending national champion Crimson Tide received 84 votes to win the league while Georgia was second with 45 votes. Defending division champ Florida was tabbed second in the East.
The Tide also led the way with 16 players making the preseason All-SEC teams, with six of the team's eight predicted first-teamers playing on defense.
New coaches’ challenges
The SEC’s four new head coaches inherit very different situations but sport the standard new regime optimism.
Tennessee's Josh Heupel is trying to rescue a proud program whose struggles now include an NCAA investigation into potential recruiting violations. Vanderbilt's Clark Lea returned to his alma mater after the Commodores failed to win a game. Auburn's Bryan Harsin shed his Boise State roots for the SEC and the Southeast. South Carolina's Shane Beamer, like Lea, is a first-time head coach, but he's the son of a highly successful one.
Drinkwitz back for encore
Missouri had some encouraging signs, if not a great record, in its first seasons under a new coach. Now, the Tigers’ Eliah Drinkwitz (formerly head coach at Appalachian State, and before that, offensive coordinator at N.C. State) of is among four second-year SEC coaches trying to continue making headway.
Missouri went 5-5 last season, including wins over LSU and Kentucky. Offensive lineman Case Cook thinks Drinkwitz has created positive changes and energy in the program.
“He’s done an unbelievable job turning this thing into The New Zou, as we call it now,” Cook said. “Just changing the mindset, changing the script on everything. We’re here to win games.”
Big 12 hopes to keep teams
Big 12 leaders held a call without Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday to discuss how to keep the league's flagship schools from bolting to the SEC — and contingency plans to survive without them.
"There was no panic," a person familiar with the meeting told the AP on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its internal discussions public. "All options are on the table."
The Big 12 put out a statement Thursday night that revealed few details, but made clear the eight members in danger of being left behind want the Longhorns and Sooners to stay put.
App State on watch lists
App State running back Camerun Peoples last week was named to the watch list for the 2021 Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the nation's best college running back, while Baer Hunter was named to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the nation's top center.
In 15 career games, Peoples has totaled 1,311 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. Peoples was also recently named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award. Hunter, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound super senior, is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection who moved to center in the spring after starting the last 31 games at right guard.