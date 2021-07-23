COLLEGE FOOTBALL BRIEFS: Doeren hopes Wolfpack learn from baseball

"As a recruit now," Leary said, "I think it is important to ask because you just always want to know what's the best opportunity for yourself."

The endorsement deals came rolling in immediately after the NCAA allowed athletes to earn money for the use of their name, image and likeness beginning this month.

Doeren noted that "this thing just got dropped on us" before saying: "I need to see where it goes before I'm recruiting with it." UNC coach Mack Brown pointed out the "gray area" that coaches must balance in terms of offering guidance to players navigating the new NIL landscape but keeping enough distance to avoid exerting too much influence on a decision.

League QBs sign deals

Quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei of Clemson and Sam Howell of Carolina have agreed to endorsement deals with Bojangles, becoming the first college athletes to say, "It's Bo Time!" The restaurant chain already has deals with the NFL's Carolina Panthers and schools in the ACC, SEC and several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Bama picked to win SEC

Alabama is the favorite to repeat as SEC champion while Georgia is the pick to win the East Division in the media's annual preseason poll.