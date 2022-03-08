 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College poised to gain fans longer lockout drags on
0 Comments
Baseball

College poised to gain fans longer lockout drags on

  • Updated
  • 0
030922-mnh-sports-bbo-lockout-collegebaseball-p1

Louisiana State's Tre' Morgan signs autographs for fans before a game against Oklahoma at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, during the Shriners Children's College Classic on Friday in Houston. 

 David J. Phillip, Associated Press

HOUSTON — Kush Patel showed up at Minute Maid Park wearing the No. 43 jersey of Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. and hankering for some baseball.

This time, instead of watching his favorite team, Patel was there to see the Tennessee Volunteers play the Texas Longhorns in a battle of college baseball heavyweights.

“I’m a diehard Astros fan so it’s just good to be back in this building, watching some baseball,” Patel said. “I’m more of an MLB guy, but I started watching college baseball last year for the College World Series. In college, it seems like the players are allowed to have more passion, so that definitely makes the game a little more interesting and fun to watch.”

The college game might turn out to be an attractive alternative for Patel and other fans if the Major League Baseball lockout extends deep into the spring.

College baseball has experienced unprecedented growth over the past decade with schools spending hundreds of millions of dollars to build new stadiums and facilities and increase coaching salaries. The level of play is at an all-time high and will get even better, people in the game say, because the reduction of rounds in the MLB Draft means more elite players will go to school, or stay in school, rather than head to the pros.

Those factors, plus the lockout, give the college an opportunity to expand its fan base.

“For someone that doesn’t know much about the college game, once they see it, they may not want to go back to watching the pro game as much as the college game,” American Baseball Coaches Association executive director Craig Keilitz said. 

One of the college game's premier events, the Shriners Children’s College Classic, was held over the weekend at Minute Maid Park. Houston is in between the campuses of Texas and Louisiana State, and a game between those teams on Saturday attracted 24,787. Crowds of better than 16,000 turned out for other matchups.

Schools, especially in the Power 5 conferences, are showing more commitment to their baseball programs as the sport's profile is rising nationally.

Sports Business Journal reported total spending on college baseball and softball stadiums went over $256 million in 2020, up from $100 million in 2019.

New stadiums have opened at Florida ($65 million), Oklahoma State ($60 million) and Connecticut ($40 million), among other places, and North Carolina State recently announced a $15 million baseball facilities upgrade to start after this season. Outside the Power 5, an anonymous donor fully funded a $60 million baseball facilities project at Binghamton in New York.

According to research by AthleticDirectorU.com and USA Today, the average salary among Power 5 head coaches in 2020 was $613,807. The Southeastern Conference had the highest average at just under $900,000.

There were 10 coaches in the country known to be earning at least $1 million per year in 2020, according to the USA Today salary database. There now are at least 11, with Tennessee's Tony Vitello getting a raise to $1.5 million per year after leading the Volunteers to the 2021 College World Series.

Last year's College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, drew a record 361,711, and more than 24,000 turned out for each of the three games of the finals.

College baseball has become a major part of television and streaming inventory in the spring. ESPN first broadcast College World Series games in the 1980s and has upped its coverage of NCAA regionals and super regionals.

This year, more than 200 regular-season games will be televised on ESPN channels and another 2,200 on digital platforms. Five years ago, ESPN channels televised 135 games and the ACC Network and digital platform ESPN+ hadn't launched yet.

Keilitz said college baseball is on the front end of its ascent. He said college baseball stands to gain because of the recent contraction of the minor-league system and the decrease in draft rounds from 40 to 20.

In the past, a high school player selected in the first 10 rounds almost certainly would go pro. Now that player seriously considers college and the opportunity to increase his value. He has access to strength and conditioning and nutrition programs that, Keilitz said, are generally far superior to those in the low levels of pro ball.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR baseball wins SAC opener vs. Coker
College

LR baseball wins SAC opener vs. Coker

  • Updated

The 15th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team ran away from visiting Coker in the Bears’ South Atlantic Conference opener on Friday in Hickory, collecting a 17-4 victory for their 15th win in a row. The 15-game winning streak ties the longest single-season winning streak in the 94-year history of LR’s baseball program.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse crushes Coker to open SAC play
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse crushes Coker to open SAC play

The 10th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team broke the program record for single-game assists with 19 on its way to a 22-2 win over visiting Coker on Saturday in Hickory. The contest represented the South Atlantic Conference opener for both teams, with the Bears improving to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play and the Cobras remaining winless at 0-6 and 0-1.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships

WINSTON-SALEM — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field program competed in the South Atlantic Conference indoor championships at JDL Fast Track this past Saturday and Sunday, with the women finishing second out of 12 teams and the men coming in fourth out of 11. Queens took first on both sides, finishing with 160 points in both women’s and men’s action.

After record start, Bears ready for SAC play
College

After record start, Bears ready for SAC play

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team is rolling, and the Bears show no signs of slowing down. Now in its third season under head coach Chris Ramirez, LR has won 14 straight games and is currently 17-1 overall, the best 18-game start in program history.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Golf teams post runner-up finishes
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Golf teams post runner-up finishes

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s golf teams finished second during the three-round tournaments they competed in this past Monday and Tuesday. The men came in second out of 16 teams during the Spring Bulldog Clash hosted by Barton at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley's Island, South Carolina, while the women took second out of 13 teams during the Low Tide Intercollegiate hosted by Limestone at Dunes West Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert