College poised to gain fans longer lockout drags on

HOUSTON — Kush Patel showed up at Minute Maid Park wearing the No. 43 jersey of Houston Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. and hankering for some baseball.

This time, instead of watching his favorite team, Patel was there to see the Tennessee Volunteers play the Texas Longhorns in a battle of college baseball heavyweights.

“I’m a diehard Astros fan so it’s just good to be back in this building, watching some baseball,” Patel said. “I’m more of an MLB guy, but I started watching college baseball last year for the College World Series. In college, it seems like the players are allowed to have more passion, so that definitely makes the game a little more interesting and fun to watch.”

The college game might turn out to be an attractive alternative for Patel and other fans if the Major League Baseball lockout extends deep into the spring.