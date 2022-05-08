COLUMN: ACC Way-Too-Early - Tar Heels hope to maintain momentum from title game run

Still got March Madness on the mind in May? You’re allowed to. This is Tobacco Road country.

To rewind briefly, North Carolina and Duke met in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever, in the Final Four, and in what turned out to be Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final game. It can’t get any bigger in this sport, unless maybe UNC had won the national title too. Both rival programs now feature new looks at the helm with Jon Scheyer hoping to replicate Hubert Davis’ amazing year one success.

Around here this offseason, there are plenty of other exciting storylines to follow. If you’re a Wake Forest fan, you likely feel excited about what Steve Forbes is building and maybe a little ripped off about the NCAA snub. For N.C. State, more roster turnover this offseason after a down year makes it feel like next season is a make-or-break one for Kevin Keatts.

The 2021-22 campaign was a second consecutive down year for the ACC, at least in terms of national perception. Until you looked at late March and early April anyway, where the generally preeminent basketball conference was where it so many times is — with three teams in the Elite Eight, two in the Final Four, etc.

Now, UNC looks to follow the redemption run of the ’17 Tar Heels, who also lost by three points in title game. That team returned three starters. This year, Carolina returns four.

But before we look way too far ahead just yet, as always, here’s a quick final grade of last year’s Schenkel way-too-early ACC rankings.

I accomplished a first for my now decade-old annual rankings, sad as this may be, as I correctly picked regular-season champion Duke.

Otherwise, last year’s picks were kind of horrible. The upside: I prognosticated over half of the league (eight teams) within three spots of their actual finish. The downside: For six of the other seven teams, I missed by at least six spots in the standings, low-lighted by swapping Wake and Georgia Tech at Nos. 5 and 14 and leaving top-four finishers Miami and Notre Dame outside the top 10.

This is the latest I have taken to release this column, so maybe that helps the 2022-23 Schenkel outlook. Although to be honest, I am doubtful because rosters are of course still in flux, primarily with so many one-time transfers who will be immediately eligible yet to announce destinations.

Regardless, here we go:

1. North Carolina: Carolina gets the nod here because it has the fewest questions to answer and features plenty of experience on its roster. UNC returns starters Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis plus two other rotation pieces, and the team brings in two top-40 recruits. Carolina figures to get everyone’s best shot as the likely national preseason No. 1, but when doesn’t everyone get up to play the Heels anyway?

2. Duke: The nation’s top two freshmen — Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead — plus No. 7 prospect Kyle Filipowski join returning guard Jeremy Roach to make the Blue Devils a national top-10 preseason squad. Other than Roach, though, Duke will rely heavily on very few young guards, giving me slight hesitation here.

3. Virginia: Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers are back, and it didn’t take long. Three double-digit scorers are back, headlined by forward Jayden Gardner and point guard Kihei Clark, complemented by other key returning pieces and three top-70 recruits.

4. Miami: Isaiah Wong appears headed back to the Hurricanes, and even if not, a pair of transfers who averaged north of 17 ppg at their previous D-I stops (Nijel Pack, Norchad Omier) bolster this program via the portal once more. Miami has another few players led by Jordan Miller capable of breakout years.

5. Virginia Tech: Whereas the frontcourt did most of the damage the last few years, Virginia Tech’s focus may shift this winter. The league tournament champion Hokies return three guards who got big minutes a season ago, and versatile forward Justyn Mutts’ possible return would be big in making up for the loss of Keve Aluma.

6. Notre Dame: The Irish came of age last season, and Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz hope to keep the momentum rolling after a few down years for the program. Getting post Nate Laszewski back in South Bend would go a long way for Notre Dame, who welcome’s in five-star guard J.J. Starling.

7. Florida State: The Seminoles hit the wall after a solid first half of league play last season but may be more equipped for the long haul this time around with a group of returners led by Caleb Mills and Matthew Cleveland. FSU should as usual boost quality depth and size.

8. Wake Forest: The loss of ACC player of the year Alondes Williams isn’t the same kind of surprise that last year’s Demon Deacon success was. But Williams will be hard to replace, especially if the trio of Jake LaRavia, Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius isn’t all back in the black and gold.

9. Clemson: The Tigers shouldn’t surprise anyone if they jump a couple spots higher than this. P.J. Hall and Hunter Tyson give Clemson a very good frontcourt, and the team has an interesting guard mix of returners, transfers and freshmen.

10. Louisville: Things went south on the Cardinals just before Chris Mack was let go in January, and the wheels never came back on. But El Ellis, Sydney Curry and Jae’Lyn Withers do give Louisville some quality experience however at the point, wing and post.

The rest … No. 11 Syracuse, No. 12 North Carolina State, No. 13 Pittsburgh, No. 14 Boston College, No. 15 Georgia Tech: The Orange are headed for a second straight (and just second all-time) losing season under Jim Boeheim barring the unforeseen. They may end up lower than leading this bottom-five pack. … The Wolfpack needs both Dereon Seabron and Terquavion Smith back and must improve in terms of their consistency and defense. … The Panthers and Eagles return their leading scorers and could eye a small jump from here, but the Yellow Jackets have bottomed out (or will soon).

Paul Schenkel is the former sports editor of The News Herald and the ultimate ACC basketball connoisseur.