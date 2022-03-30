COLUMN: Will North Carolina-Duke winner be too spent for title after Saturday?

You’ve probably heard by now: North Carolina-Duke basketball round three is here.

In April. In the Final Four. With no doubt the biggest stakes under which the ultimate rivalry in the sport has ever been contested, dating back to when then-Trinity College first battled the state’s flagship program in 1920.

Saturday night’s game in New Orleans pits the all-time winningest NCAA Tournament coach, Mike Krzyzewski, versus the all-time winningest NCAA Tournament program after the Tar Heels’ latest win unseated Kentucky at the top of that list.

It also pits Coach K, the coach who has appeared in the Final Four more often than anyone else, against UNC, who holds the program record for Final Fours as well.

Oh yeah, and on top of all that, did I mention it’s possibly Coach K’s last game after a record-setting career which has included 1,202 wins, 15 ACC titles and five national crowns?

So, not to toot our own horn here around the state, but in reality, we can’t limit this to being just the biggest UNC-Duke game ever. It’s also quite possibly the most anticipated game in the history of the sport.

Some old-timers will recall another game in this same round nearly 50 years ago that held that honor until this week, when North Carolina State’s David Thompson and Tommy Burleson ended UCLA’s run at seven straight national titles with a double-overtime win in Greensboro.

And while that game lived up to the hype and the Wolfpack followed through two days later to raise a first national championship banner, Saturday’s game and winner might be hard-pressed to do the same.

A big difference between State-UCLA then and UNC-Duke now is the rivalry aspect. State and UCLA didn’t have one at all. Carolina and Duke’s rivalry is the preeminent one in the sport and among the greatest in all of sports.

So, to the winner go the spoils. Bragging rights for generations. But the winner of this one will have just been through a war that was almost undoubtedly as draining physically and emotionally as had been the buildup to the game for the previous six days. And the winner will then have a tall task to summon up what’s left in the tank Monday and play either a very good Kansas or Villanova team to make Saturday’s game really go down in the annals of history.

See, that’s why we remember State-UCLA the way we do. Because State finished the job. If the winner Saturday does not walk away with the trophy two nights later, the game will still be remembered as special. It’s a first-ever NCAA Tournament meeting between the hated rivals, something that mere days ago seemed as if it were ripped from some bizarre fan fiction or was something relegated to video games.

It’s just that it would go down as much more special around here than across the face of the sport itself if Saturday’s winner ends up a footnote in history. Bragging rights are still fun, but real fans of these programs are much more interested in banners.

Regardless, the only possibilities Saturday itself are epic ones. Either Carolina one-ups its own spoiler role from last month when in stole the show in K’s Cameron Indoor Stadium finale by continuing a run no one saw coming all the way into the title game. Or Duke moves 40 minutes away from sending K out on a horse into the sunset in the sweetest way imaginable.

The way the programs’ national success has been so intertwined since K’s arrival at Duke, it’s only fitting it ends with this matchup. The Devils won their first two national titles in 1991 and ’92 only for Dean Smith to respond with title No. 2 the following year. The teams again traded titles in 2009 and ’10 and again between them made three straight title game runs from 2015-17 when both claimed their most recent NCAA championships.

Another difference between UCLA-State and this game is that the players were their own brands back then, without just being paid as their own brand now. We knew Walton, Wilkes, Thompson, Burleson, Towe and company because they had played together for years.

In this era of the sport, Saturday’s game will more about the names on the front of the jerseys. And it may or may not be an all-time classic game in a vacuum. Multi-year All-Americans and proven seniors are hard to come by anymore, and remember, neither of the teams’ previous matchups this season was particularly close late.

The game may not even give us that memorable Duke-UNC snapshot. No Larry Brown punching Art Heyman, Chris Collins and Matt Doherty jawing, or Gerald Henderson cheap-shotting Tyler Hansbrough type of moment. No Walter Davis, Jeff Capel, Marvin Williams or Austin Rivers buzzer-beaters.

So, enjoy the buildup. This is the good part, maybe the best part. Wear your sweatshirt to work and talk trash to your buddy who’s a fan of that evil shade of blue. Come Saturday, the ultimate battle for the state’s basketball bragging rights is on.

Just remember, there’s a pretty big game Monday, too, for whoever wins this one.

Paul Schenkel is the former sports editor of The News Herald and the ultimate ACC basketball connoisseur.