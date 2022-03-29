Connecticut tops NC State in 2OT, makes Final Four again

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — In a double-overtime thriller that put Connecticut's record streak of women's Final Four appearances at serious risk, Paige Bueckers came through for the Huskies.

The sensational sophomore scored 15 of her 27 points after regulation, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 on Monday night to reach its 14th straight Final Four.

Bueckers scored the first five points in the second overtime to lift the Huskies, who will face defending champion Stanford in the national semifinals on Friday night.

N.C. State was within 86-84 late in the second overtime. Christyn Williams made a free throw and then a layup with 21 seconds left to give UConn an 89-85 lead.

Jakia Brown-Turner — who had forced the second overtime on a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in the first extra period — then made a layup to get the Wolfpack within two, but Williams converted a layup off the inbound to seal the win.

Brown-Turner finished with 20 points for N.C. State, and Elissa Cunane scored 18.

Both teams had chances to win in the final 30 seconds of regulation. UConn's Olivia Nelson-Ododa was fouled with 28 seconds left and missed both free throws. On the ensuing possession, Diamond Johnson dribbled down the clock and drove before passing it back out to Kai Crutchfield, who was way off on a deep 3-pointer from the wing.

N.C. State was trying to reach the national semifinals for the second time in school history. The Wolfpack made it that far in 1998, beating the Huskies in the Elite Eight that season to advance. None of the current roster had been born.

“This journey has been incredible and this team has done so much and accomplished so much,” said Cunane, a senior. “Although this is hurtful right now, proud of all we’ve done this season. I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”

Crutchfield, Raina Perez and Kayla Jones all came back this year using their extra COVID-19 season that was granted by the NCAA to try and lift the Wolfpack to new heights. They succeeded, advancing farther than the team had in 24 years.

“What a legacy they have now,” coach Wes Moore said. “Another step would have made it better.”