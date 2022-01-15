The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team captured its first win since Nov. 23 at home Wednesday in Hickory, ending a nine-game losing streak with a 100-67 victory over UVA Wise. The Bears scored 100 points for the first time since a 107-98 home win over Mars Hill on Feb. 26, 2019, committing only three turnovers in the 33-point triumph.