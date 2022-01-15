Related to this story

Bears hire Barringer as new volleyball coach

Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate announced last week the hiring of Nicole Barringer as the head coach of Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball. Barringer becomes the 11th coach in program history and comes to Hickory after a very successful four-year stint at William Peace University in Raleigh.

Lincoln Memorial cruises past L-R men

HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered its ninth loss in a row during Saturday’s road game, falling 93-62 at the hands of 15th-ranked Lincoln Memorial. The Bears trailed 48-30 at the half and were outscored 48-24 in the paint during their third straight matchup against a ranked opponent.

L-R men snap 9-game skid with 100-67 win over UVA Wise

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team captured its first win since Nov. 23 at home Wednesday in Hickory, ending a nine-game losing streak with a 100-67 victory over UVA Wise. The Bears scored 100 points for the first time since a 107-98 home win over Mars Hill on Feb. 26, 2019, committing only three turnovers in the 33-point triumph.

Queens hands L-R its 8th straight loss

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game on the road Wednesday, falling to No. 14 Queens by a 71-56 final at the Royals’ Curry Arena. The Bears’ eight-game skid represents their longest losing streak since they dropped 14 in a row during the 2010-11 season.

