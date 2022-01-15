Related to this story
Georgia won its first national title in 41 years, defeating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship. The Bulldogs shot down the top-ranked Crimson Tide in a fourth quarter rally. Here's the latest, in photos.
Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate announced last week the hiring of Nicole Barringer as the head coach of Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball. Barringer becomes the 11th coach in program history and comes to Hickory after a very successful four-year stint at William Peace University in Raleigh.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):
Alabama's Bryce Young and Georgia's Stetson Bennett both transferred in 2018. One got a lot more attention than the other.
INDIANAPOLIS — Confetti rained down on Georgia. The Bulldogs fans chanted “Kir-by, Kir-by!”
HARROGATE, Tenn. — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team suffered its ninth loss in a row during Saturday’s road game, falling 93-62 at the hands of 15th-ranked Lincoln Memorial. The Bears trailed 48-30 at the half and were outscored 48-24 in the paint during their third straight matchup against a ranked opponent.
The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team captured its first win since Nov. 23 at home Wednesday in Hickory, ending a nine-game losing streak with a 100-67 victory over UVA Wise. The Bears scored 100 points for the first time since a 107-98 home win over Mars Hill on Feb. 26, 2019, committing only three turnovers in the 33-point triumph.
CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game on the road Wednesday, falling to No. 14 Queens by a 71-56 final at the Royals’ Curry Arena. The Bears’ eight-game skid represents their longest losing streak since they dropped 14 in a row during the 2010-11 season.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jim Boeheim is in uncharted territory midway through his 46th year at Syracuse — his Orange are a .500 team, and that’s never…
The Arizona Bowl was canceled on Monday night after Boise State pulled out and shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program.