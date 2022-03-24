 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Basketball | NCAA Tournament

Duke’s Williams playing 'goalie' to protect rim

  • 0
032522-mnh-sports-bkc-ncaa-duke-williams-pjump

Duke center Mark Williams shoots over Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday in Greenville, S.C.

 Chris Carlson, Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — If a Duke player makes a defensive mistake, there's a good chance Mark Williams is there to clean it up.

The sophomore is elite rim protector and solid rebounder with the spring to finish around the rim. He's vital to the Blue Devils' defense entering the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16, and his developing offensive game could help improve his NBA chances, too.

Williams illustrated that much in Sunday's second-round win against Michigan State with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots. That came after he posted a nearly identical line (15 points, seven rebounds, five blocks) in the first-round win against California State Fullerton.

The performance against the Spartans had retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski saying Williams looked like he was playing a sport other than basketball.

“Mark looked like a hockey goalie the whole night, trying to protect our net,” Krzyzewski said. “He did it enough to win the game.”

People are also reading…

That included one of his blocks during crunch time against the Spartans when he didn't bite on A.J. Hoggard's pump fake, blocked the shot with his left hand, then used that same hand to pluck it out of the air with about 2:15 left. Duke went on to score the go-ahead basket seconds later, part of a game-ending 20-6 run.

“He's really become a very mature and tough guy,” Krzyzewski said during this month's Atlantic Conference Tournament. “He's a really good basketball player and he's going to keep getting better because he's going to keep getting stronger.”

SIZE: 7-foot-1, 242 pounds.

STATS: 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while ranking 10th nationally with 2.89 blocks per game. Also shooting 71.4% from the field and 74.3% from the foul line.

STRENGTHS: It starts with defense, where Williams has the length to alter far more shots than he actually blocks. But Williams pointed to his focus on making the “winning play” moreso than being fixated on swatting a shot when making a play like the one against Hoggard.

Krzyzewski said Williams' ability to move laterally has increased “tremendously,” which has helped him stay on the court against smaller teams and show a better ability to handle switches and ballscreens, though he still has room to grow there, too.

“His feet are wider," Krzyzewski said. "That's why he can stay in front, just keeping down.”

WEAKNESSES: He has always had the athleticism to finish on putbacks or lobs for dunks, but the rest of his offensive game is still in development.

Williams has added some back-to-the basket improvements such as a short hook shot and even a stepback jumper he hit with the shot clock winding down in the first half against the Spartans. But it's unclear what type of offensive skillset he could rely on at the next level or how much range he might have to pull out a defender.

DRAFT PROJECTION: Possible first-round pick, ranked No. 26 overall by ESPN.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three LR athletes, Hickory native win weekly SAC awards

Three LR athletes, Hickory native win weekly SAC awards

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced its AstroTurf Player of the Week award winners for sporting events held last week, with three athletes from Lenoir-Rhyne and one with Catawba County ties receiving the honors.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s golf finishes 4th at Surratt Memorial

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s golf finishes 4th at Surratt Memorial

MONROE — Wingate’s women’s golf team hosted the inaugural Dr. Jerry Surratt Memorial Tournament this past Monday and Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Club, winning the 10-team tournament with a three-round score of 904 (40-over-par). Lenoir-Rhyne came in fourth with a team score of 921, finishing 15 strokes behind runner-up Lincoln Memorial (906) and eight strokes behind third-place Flagler (913).

Late rally pushes LR baseball past Anderson

Late rally pushes LR baseball past Anderson

It wasn’t easy, but the 18th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team found a way to win Friday’s home game against Anderson (South Carolina) in Hickory. The Bears scored five runs in their final two at-bats to collect a 10-7 victory over the Trojans and remain unbeaten at Durham Field in 2022.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse defeats Tusculum 13-7

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s lacrosse defeats Tusculum 13-7

The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s lacrosse team topped Tusculum 13-7 on the road Saturday, getting five goals from Suzy Smith, two goals and one assist from Chloe Christensen, two goals from Ellie Campbell, one goal and six assists from Jolan Morey, one goal apiece from Makenna Filley, Emilee Foxall and Tess Grimley and two assists from Cambrie Cochran.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert