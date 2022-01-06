Duke's Banchero works to assert himself

“He won’t be the best athlete in June’s draft,” Fraschilla said, “but like Anthony, he gets to his sweet spots on the floor.”

WEAKNESSES: Banchero must get better from 3-point range (32.4%), while Fraschilla pointed to another area for improvement in his decision-making with the ball. Banchero leads Duke with 29 turnovers compared to 30 assists.

The goal now is better using his size and strength — particularly when defended by smaller players — to get to his spots, or to the foul line — where he has attempted five or more free throws in seven of 13 games.

“I think I’ve taken a step,” Banchero said. “I don’t think I’m all the way there yet.”

DRAFT PROJECTION: Lottery pick.

Some other NBA prospects around the Atlantic Coast Conference:

MATTHEW CLEVELAND: The 6-7 freshman at Florida State has athleticism and length while averaging 9.9 points off the bench. He’s a first-round prospect, but must develop an outside shot after starting the year 1 for 13 (8%) on 3-pointers.