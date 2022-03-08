 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duke's Coach K turns focus to next steps
0 Comments
ACC Basketball

Duke's Coach K turns focus to next steps

  • 0
030922-mnh-sports-bkc-duke-krzyzewski-p1

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski points to the banners hanging while speaking to the crowd following the team's game against North Carolina in Durham on Saturday. The game was Krzyzewski's final at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

DURHAM — Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke had just ended in an unexpected defeat to the Blue Devils' fiercest rival. The time had come for the school to hold its postgame on-court ceremony in Krzyzewski's honor.

Only, the retiring Hall of Famer was still thinking about Saturday's 94-81 loss to North Carolina.

"I’m sorry about this afternoon,” he began, then waved off cheers from the fans. “It was unacceptable. Today was unacceptable, but the season has been very acceptable. And I’ll tell you: this season isn’t over, all right?”

It was a slightly awkward moment to start of the ceremony, yet a sign that the 75-year-old coach was already thinking and driven about what's still to come: a maximum of nine games left for the No. 4 Blue Devils with chances to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and a sixth NCAA championship.

“It's not my last game — it's my last game in Cameron,” he told reporters afterward. “But it seemed like it was your last game. ... So many people are saying great things about you and whatever, and you say, ‘It’s not over yet.'"

The focus had been on Krzyzewski all week leading up to the rivalry game that was an even bigger spectacle than usual.

It drew more than 90 former players who participated in a pregame photo with their coach, taken from the Cameron rafters. And there were other celebrities in the building.

According to the school, the guest list for Krzyzewski’s going-away party included comedian Jerry Seinfeld, actor/comedian Ken Jeong, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, quarterback Kyler Murray of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, former NFL players Terrell Owens and Todd Gurley, record producer 9th Wonder and coach Nick Nurse of the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

There was also a sighting of retired NBA great Dirk Nowitzki, who took a walkthrough of the Duke practice facility earlier Saturday and ran into current player Wendell Moore Jr. Moore quickly asked for a photo with the former world champion.

The buzz turned to disappointment by the end of the game as Krzyzewski left the court to talk to his team in the locker room. But the seats in Cameron remained full as fans awaited his return for the school's postgame ceremony, which included Krzyzewski holding his wife Mickie's left hand while everyone watched a presentation on the videoboard about Krzyzewski's long run of success in Cameron.

The ceremony ended with Krzyzewski's family, children and grandchildren included, at midcourt as he addressed the crowd a second time.

“For my entire family, all these munchkins here, thank you,” Krzyzewski said. “This has been so ...”

Krzyzewski trailed off, offering a wave as the cheers began to erupt. Then he and his family began walking off the court a final time, with the coach giving a few claps and a thumbs-up along the way.

His time at Cameron may be over, but there's still work ahead.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR baseball wins SAC opener vs. Coker
College

LR baseball wins SAC opener vs. Coker

  • Updated

The 15th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team ran away from visiting Coker in the Bears’ South Atlantic Conference opener on Friday in Hickory, collecting a 17-4 victory for their 15th win in a row. The 15-game winning streak ties the longest single-season winning streak in the 94-year history of LR’s baseball program.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse crushes Coker to open SAC play
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Men’s lacrosse crushes Coker to open SAC play

The 10th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne men’s lacrosse team broke the program record for single-game assists with 19 on its way to a 22-2 win over visiting Coker on Saturday in Hickory. The contest represented the South Atlantic Conference opener for both teams, with the Bears improving to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play and the Cobras remaining winless at 0-6 and 0-1.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships

WINSTON-SALEM — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field program competed in the South Atlantic Conference indoor championships at JDL Fast Track this past Saturday and Sunday, with the women finishing second out of 12 teams and the men coming in fourth out of 11. Queens took first on both sides, finishing with 160 points in both women’s and men’s action.

After record start, Bears ready for SAC play
College

After record start, Bears ready for SAC play

  • Updated

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team is rolling, and the Bears show no signs of slowing down. Now in its third season under head coach Chris Ramirez, LR has won 14 straight games and is currently 17-1 overall, the best 18-game start in program history.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Golf teams post runner-up finishes
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Golf teams post runner-up finishes

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s and women’s golf teams finished second during the three-round tournaments they competed in this past Monday and Tuesday. The men came in second out of 16 teams during the Spring Bulldog Clash hosted by Barton at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawley's Island, South Carolina, while the women took second out of 13 teams during the Low Tide Intercollegiate hosted by Limestone at Dunes West Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert