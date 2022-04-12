 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Basketball

Duke's Scheyer promotes Amile Jefferson

NCAA Duke Scheyers Time Basketball

Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer watches during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.

 David J. Phillip - staff, AP

DURHAM — New Duke coach Jon Scheyer has promoted former Blue Devils player Amile Jefferson to assistant coach.

The school announced the hiring Tuesday.

Jefferson, who turns 29 next month, was director of player development in Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final season. He returned to Duke in July after a four-year professional career with stops in the NBA, the G League and overseas.

“Having a front-row seat for the evolution of Amile’s career has been special,” Scheyer said in a statement. “His passion, knowledge and ability to relate to our guys is second-to-none.”

Jefferson's five-year playing career at Duke included 124 victories and the 2015 NCAA championship. He is the only player in program history to be a four-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference academic selection and is the only three-time captain in Krzyzewski's tenure.

“I feel a special bond and connection to Durham, our fans and our entire Duke family,” Jefferson said in a statement. “Being here means the world to me.”

People are also reading…

Jefferson’s promotion is part of a busy transition for Scheyer, designated as Krzyzewski’s successor last June when Krzyzewski announced the 2021-22 season would be his last.

Since Duke's loss to rival North Carolina in the Final Four, the Blue Devils lost rising-star assistant Nolan Smith to Louisville. They named former Elon head coach Mike Schrage as special assistant to the head coach, adding more than two decades of experience to aid Scheyer as a first-time head coach.

Scheyer also got commitments from five-star prospects in 6-foot-4 guard Tyrese Proctor and 6-8 forward Mackenzie Mgbako for the class of 2023 last week, and already has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for next season.

Scheyer still must hire another assistant coach.

