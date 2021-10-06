EB grad Rooks signs with App State for track and field

“It was actually an old friend of mine (April Smith) that used to be the throws coach over at App State. She’s a family friend,” Rooks said. “I was about to sign to go to Western (Carolina). And last minute, she gave me a call up and said before you sign, let me check up with App State. Because App State hates Western.

“She said she was going to make a personal phone call to App State to make sure they could not take me. And then, made that phone call and she ended up getting me that (spot). … Last month, I started getting the interest from App State, and (the scholarship) became official once I got admitted (academically) about a week ago.”

Rooks said the week before that, about two weeks ago, he took a visit to the Boone campus, where he will enroll for the spring semester starting in January, in time to participate as a freshman.

He plans to major criminal justice at App State, and the former AAU Junior Olympics participant will compete in the discus, shot, hammer and weight throws as well as possible javelin.

“With a good coach, they said the first year I should match my PRs from high school,” Rooks said. “I want to do that. This first year, I want to do as good as I can, try to make All-Sun Belt Conference. That’s probably the biggest goal.

“Of course (I want to thank) Coach (A.J.) Schwankert and (Heather) Ramsey (at East Burke). Coach (Fred) Brown, he was my coach my freshman year. I want to thank my uncle Jonathan Winkler. He’s helped me out a good amount too. And April, she was one big person I used to send videos to and got a lot of advice from.”

