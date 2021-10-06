EB grad Rooks signs with App State for track and field

ICARD — East Burke High 2021 graduate Noah Rooks’ trajectory was still rising the last time he participated in throwing events in the sport of track and field.
He now hopes to reach new heights — or rather, distances — in the sport at Appalachian State University after recently signing a full scholarship offer from the Mountaineers.
Rooks finished his time as a Cavalier student-athlete on the highest note possible, winning the gold medal in the discus at the NCHSAA 2A state championships in Greensboro in late June at a new personal-record and school-record 163 feet even, topping the nearest competitor in the event by more than 22 feet.
That came one week after he initially broke the EBHS record in the event, formerly held by Tyler Shatley, with a gold-winning 2A West Regional throw of 159 feet, 3 inches.
Rooks also placed fifth at the state level in the shot put (46 feet, 10½ inches) as a senior. He was a two-time all-conference selection in track — his junior season was wiped out due to COVID-19 — and also excelled as a lineman for the Cavaliers football team, earning two all-conference honors and three all-county honors, including first team as a senior during the abbreviated spring season as EB enjoyed just its second winning season since 2009.
Rooks said he had two track scholarship offers, including one from Western Carolina, going into the summer. He was nearly a Catamount rather than a Mountaineer but feels that waiting to make a decision as he did paid off.
“It was actually an old friend of mine (April Smith) that used to be the throws coach over at App State. She’s a family friend,” Rooks said. “I was about to sign to go to Western (Carolina). And last minute, she gave me a call up and said before you sign, let me check up with App State. Because App State hates Western.
“She said she was going to make a personal phone call to App State to make sure they could not take me. And then, made that phone call and she ended up getting me that (spot). … Last month, I started getting the interest from App State, and (the scholarship) became official once I got admitted (academically) about a week ago.”
Rooks said the week before that, about two weeks ago, he took a visit to the Boone campus, where he will enroll for the spring semester starting in January, in time to participate as a freshman.
He plans to major criminal justice at App State, and the former AAU Junior Olympics participant will compete in the discus, shot, hammer and weight throws as well as possible javelin.
“With a good coach, they said the first year I should match my PRs from high school,” Rooks said. “I want to do that. This first year, I want to do as good as I can, try to make All-Sun Belt Conference. That’s probably the biggest goal.
“Of course (I want to thank) Coach (A.J.) Schwankert and (Heather) Ramsey (at East Burke). Coach (Fred) Brown, he was my coach my freshman year. I want to thank my uncle Jonathan Winkler. He’s helped me out a good amount too. And April, she was one big person I used to send videos to and got a lot of advice from.”
