Emmons exits early in FAU win vs. Charlotte

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BJ Emmons exited the game early and did not return in Florida Atlantic’s season- and Conference USA-opening win over Charlotte, 21-17, at home on Saturday night.

Emmons, a former Freedom High standout running back who arrived in Boca Raton after stints at Alabama and Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, ran four times for 13 yards, exiting the game on the last of those attempts, a two-yard carry that earned a first down on FAU’s second drive.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that FAU coach Willie Taggart said after the game that Emmons, as well fellow RB James Charles, both departed the contest because of stingers.

Emmons started for the Owls and got the carry on the first play of the game, gaining three yards, and two straight carries to open FAU’s second drive before leaving the game.

For FAU, Nick Tronti accounted for three touchdowns as coach Willie Taggart collected his first win at Florida Atlantic. Trailing 10-0, Tronti broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and then tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Logan Peterson. The Owls (1-0, 1-0) forced a fumble on the next series, and Tronti connected with T.J. Chase on a 16-yard touchdown two plays later.