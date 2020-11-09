Emmons, FAU edge W. Kentucky

BOCA RATON, Fla. — After former Freedom High standout running back BJ Emmons converted a fourth-down run to set up the play, backup quarterback Javion Posey scored the game's only touchdown on an 11-yard run with 2:27 remaining and Florida Atlantic beat Western Kentucky, 10-6, on Saturday night.

Emmons later gave the Owls another first down on the game’s final drive to help melt the clock. He added 56 rushing yards on 14 carries for FAU (3-1 Conference USA).

Posey, a redshirt freshman, replaced starter Nick Tronti to begin FAU's first possession of the fourth quarter and, after five consecutive runs by the Owls, had his first collegiate pass — and only attempt of the game — intercepted by Western Kentucky's Kyle Bailey. But the Hilltoppers went three-and-out and then Posey led a 12-play, 75-yard drive capped by his TD run that gave Florida Atlantic a 10-6 lead. He had five carries for 33 yards — including a 15-yard run on third-and-3 from near midfield to keep the drive alive.

Posey finished with nine carries for 60 yards. Tronti was 7-of-16 passing for 106 yards.