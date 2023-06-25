OMAHA, Neb. — Florida had been involved in more close games than any other team at the College World Series this year.

That changed in a big way Sunday, when the Gators unleashed an offensive barrage of historic proportions.

Florida scored the most runs in a CWS game and came up one short of the record for largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of Louisiana State that forced a deciding Game 3 of the finals.

The Gators (54-16) hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU (53-17) pitching for a CWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers' 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.

“We did exactly what we said we were going to do — flush last night and come in today ready to play,” outfielder Wyatt Langford said. “The balls were falling for us today. And that’s just kind of how it went.”

The teams played the final game of the College World Series on Monday night, with the winner earning the national championship.

“Obviously, we can’t take any of these runs into tomorrow,” Gators coach Kevin O'Sullivan said. “We’ll have to reset, reboot. But awfully proud of the way they responded from last night’s tough loss.”

LSU coach Jay Johnson said he and his players must quickly forget what happened Sunday.

“So, we’re going to stick to how we prepare and roll it out tomorrow and give it everything we have,” Johnson said. “One game for the national championship. I think coach O’Sullivan probably feels great about his team, as he should with the players they have.

"I feel great with my team, with the players we have.”

Two-way star Jac Caglianone will pitch for the Gators. Johnson didn’t announce a starter or comment on the availability of ace Paul Skenes, who has thrown 15 2/3 innings over two CWS starts and would be coming off three days’ rest if he were to pitch.

Florida came into Sunday having played in four of the CWS record-tying eight one-run games. The Gators had totaled 17 runs in those games before the offense broke loose.

Ty Evans and Caglianone each homered twice, with Evans' grand slam breaking things open early. Langford and B.T. Riopelle also went deep.

Florida's 24 runs broke Notre Dame's CWS record, set in a 23-2 win over Northern Colorado in 1957. The 20-run win over the Tigers ranks second to that game for largest margin.

The Gators hadn’t scored so many runs since a 28-5 win over Winthrop on March 3, 2019.

LSU hadn’t given up so many in any of its 245 NCAA Tournament games or in any game since a 28-2 loss to Alabama in 1997. The Tigers committed a season-high five errors that led to six unearned runs.

Asked if there was a point he felt the game was slipping away, LSU star Dylan Crews said, “Not really. I guess you could say when it got up to about 20 runs. But we felt like we were in it the whole time, honestly. We made some pretty remarkable comebacks in our career.”