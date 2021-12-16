Former Burke player Carter Wyatt signs with Duke football

DURHAM — Former Burke County recreation football player Carter Wyatt signed on Wednesday to play football for Duke after starring at middle linebacker for West Brunswick.

Wyatt will enroll early and join the Blue Devils and brand-new coach Mike Elko in January.

A Cincinnati native, Wyatt moved to Burke County in 2008 and played for Valdese before moving to Brunswick County a few years later. Wyatt played for the Tigers’ 2013 Mighty-Mite championship team and their 2011 Pee-Wee title squad, scoring in both championship games.

Wyatt and the Tigers returned to the Mighty-Mite title game in 2014 but lost to Forest Hill.

Wyatt also played youth baseball for the city of Morganton during his time in Burke County.

His father, Kevin Wyatt, still lives in Valdese.

247Sports grades the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker as a three-star prospect, the No. 32 player from North Carolina in the class of 2022, and the No. 133 linebacker nationally in his class.