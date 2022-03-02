 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart a dynamic duo
0 Comments
College Baseball | Notebook

FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart a dynamic duo

  • Updated
  • 0
030322-mnh-sports-bbc-notebook-p1

Florida State pitcher Parker Messick throws against Miami in the first inning of a game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on May 28, 2021 in Charlotte. 

 Chris Carlson, Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's Parker Messick won ACC pitcher and freshman of the year honors last season and he hasn't slowed down so far this year.

Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country through two weeks.

The redshirt sophomore left-handers have combined to strike out 46 batters and walk just three in 23 ⅔ innings for the Seminoles (5-2). They've allowed one run and nine hits.

“They're two different guys, Messick and Hubbart. That's what makes it tough on people," coach Mike Martin Jr. said. “They're two totally different animals but cut from the same cloth of wanting to be the best they can possibly be.”

Messick turned in one of the top performances of the weekend, allowing one hit over seven innings in a 7-0 win over Samford on Friday. He walked none and struck out 13, his second straight outing with double-digit strikeouts and seventh of his career. He threw 85 pitches, 63 strikes.

“I was telling my coaches I don’t know if I’ve had a guy or seen a guy in college baseball as good as him,” Martin said. “He'll gut things out when things aren't going his way and when he doesn't have his best stuff.”

Messick throws a mid-90s fastball, curve, slider and changeup — and all of them were working against Samford. Martin said calling pitches is like playing a video game for pitching coach Jimmy Belanger.

“Whatever pitch you want to call, just throw something out there and he's going to land it,” Martin said. “They're all above-average pitches.”

Hubbart on Saturday allowed four hits, walked one and struck out nine in six innings in a 7-1 win.

TORRID TOMMY

Freshman Tommy White continued his early-season tear with four more home runs in North Carolina State's three-game sweep of Quinnipiac. White is batting .588 through eight games and leads the nation with nine homers and 29 RBIs.

IN THE POLLS

Texas (8-0) posted two shutouts while sweeping Alabama in Austin and remains the consensus No. 1 team in the polls.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball sweeps doubleheader, wins nightcap in 13 innings
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball sweeps doubleheader, wins nightcap in 13 innings

The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team completed its first homestand of the season with 13 straight wins, sweeping a doubleheader against visiting Georgia Southwestern by final scores of 8-3 and 4-3 in 13 innings on Saturday in Hickory. Now 16-1 overall, the Bears have more wins than any team in college baseball regardless of division and are off to the best start in program history.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball beats Hurricanes, moves to 11-0 at home
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Baseball beats Hurricanes, moves to 11-0 at home

Former Bandys High standout Andrew Patrick struck out a season-high 11 batters as the 24th-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team defeated visiting Georgia Southwestern 8-5 on Friday in Hickory. The win moved the Bears to 14-1 on the season, equaling their best start since 1952 when they also won 14 of their first 15 games.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Women’s track finishes 2nd at SAC indoor championships

WINSTON-SALEM — The Lenoir-Rhyne track and field program competed in the South Atlantic Conference indoor championships at JDL Fast Track this past Saturday and Sunday, with the women finishing second out of 12 teams and the men coming in fourth out of 11. Queens took first on both sides, finishing with 160 points in both women’s and men’s action.

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps doubleheader, runs winning streak to 8 games
College

LENOIR-RHYNE ROUNDUP: Softball sweeps doubleheader, runs winning streak to 8 games

The Lenoir-Rhyne softball team won both games of a home doubleheader on Monday in Hickory, defeating Le Moyne 3-0 in Game 1 and 10-2 in five innings in Game 2 to finish its latest homestand with a perfect 8-0 record. The Bears improved to 10-5 overall and 10-0 at home in 2022, while the Dolphins fell to 2-4 overall with all of their losses coming on the road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert