Georgia fires Crean following 26-loss season

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Tom Crean has been fired in a much-anticipated announcement a day after the end of a 26-loss season.

Georgia announced Thursday night Crean will not return for his fifth season. The quick decision comes less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs' 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Georgia (6-26) set a school record for most losses in a season while losing its final 12 games. The Bulldogs won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program.

Crean was 47-75 overall and 15-58 in SEC games in four seasons. He was been unable to duplicate the success he enjoyed at Marquette, where he advanced to the Final Four, or Indiana, where he coached three Sweet 16 teams.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks thanked Crean and his family for their commitment to the program and said Crean “demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia.

“That said, our expectation is to compete for postseason success in all 21 sports,” Brooks said in a statement released by the school. "We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”