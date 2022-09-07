 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football

Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State

  • Updated
  • 0
090822-mnh-sports-fbc-appoll-p1

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington, 0, runs past Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday in Atlanta.

 John Bazemore, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, passing Ohio State, after the defending national champions dominated their opener.

Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 released Tuesday, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3 on Saturday. Georgia received 17 first-place votes.

Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped a spot to No. 5. The rest of the top 10 was Texas A&M at No. 6, followed by Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor and Southern California.

Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah on Saturday night. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss.

People are also reading…

USC is in the top 10 for the first time since the final regular-season poll of 2017, when the Trojans were eighth.

The eighth-ranked Fighting Irish dropped three spots out of the top five after losing 21-10 at Ohio State.

POLL POINTS

Georgia has been ranked No. 1 or 2 in 15 of the last 17 polls, with the other two weeks at No. 3. Since 2017, Georgia has been ranked No. 2 in the country 13 times and No. 1 nine times, all last season.

IN

Florida's jump from unranked to No. 12 is the biggest for an unranked team since the first regular-season poll of 2016, when Texas landed at No. 11 and Wisconsin at No. 10 after Week 1 victories.

No. 24 Tennessee is ranked for the first time under second-year coach Josh Heupel.

OUT

Oregon's humbling loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.

Cincinnati dropped out after losing at Arkansas by a touchdown, its first regular-season loss since late in the 2019 season.

CONFERENCE CALL

Florida and Tennessee moving into the rankings gives the SEC eight ranked teams, the most for a conference since the SEC had eight three times in 2020. The record for ranked teams from one conference is 10 by the SEC early in the 2018 season. From 2011-18, the SEC had eight teams ranked in a AP Top 25 a total of 14 times.

The ACC has five ranked teams in No. 5 Clemson, No. 15 Miami, No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 18 North Carolina State and No. 23 Wake Forest.

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 Brigham Young in a future Big 12 matchup, No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida in the first time both will be ranked when they play since 2007, and No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh, the first SEC/ACC ranked nonconference matchup of the season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Lenoir-Rhyne football hopes to enjoy home cooking in 2022

Lenoir-Rhyne football hopes to enjoy home cooking in 2022

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team will get well acquainted with the newly renovated Moretz Stadium in 2022. Seven of the Bears’ 11 regular-season games will be played at home, beginning with Saturday’s 6 p.m. opener against Virginia State.

Lenoir-Rhyne opens with 38-19 win over Virginia State

Lenoir-Rhyne opens with 38-19 win over Virginia State

The Lenoir-Rhyne football team made plenty of mistakes during Saturday night’s season-opening contest against Virginia State. The Bears turned the ball over five times, lost the time of possession battle and racked up more penalty yards than the visiting Trojans.

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert