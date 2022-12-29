Georgia's Bennett needs 2 wins for rare back-to-back titles

ATLANTA — Stetson Bennett wouldn't allow himself to bask so long in the celebration following last season's national championship that it would be more difficult to make a run at a repeat title this year.

Bennett, who began his career at Georgia as a walk-on, has had many critics and coaches — even on his own team — tell him what he can't do. He refused to be distracted by the praise that came with his lead role on the Bulldogs' first national championship since 1980 last season.

Now, Bennett has No. 1 Georgia (13-0) one win away from a shot at the school's first back-to-back titles. The Bulldogs will play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Saturday night's Peach Bowl.

No team has won consecutive championships in the first eight years of the CFP. Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron won back-to-back BCS national championships in the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Before that, the last quarterback to win two straight titles was Nebraska's Tommie Frazier from 1994-95.

Bennett said he understands why back-to-back titles are so rare.

“Yeah man, these pats on the back feel good, you know?” Bennett said Wednesday. “And then you start to believe what they’ve told you, and it’s never true. Good or bad, it’s never true. And then you literally forget how you did it and it’s the craziest thing in the world. Because you want to but you took so much time off that you’ve forgotten how to do the work.”

Bennett, all of 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds, knew he couldn't afford to stop working. There are too many four- and five-star quarterbacks waiting for an opportunity — on the Georgia depth chart or in the transfer portal.

“I was not a big, prized recruit or anything like that and I didn’t look like one and there was really no threat of me becoming one, if we’re being frank,” Bennett said.

Bennett walked on at Georgia in 2017, transferred to Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi, in 2018 and then returned to Georgia more determined than ever, even if it meant working on the scout team.

He now is 27-3 as a starter and has consistently flourished in Georgia's biggest games, disproving his label as a game manager on a run-first offense.

Bennett threw a combined nine touchdown passes with no interceptions in last season's CFP wins over Michigan and Alabama and in a 50-30 win over LSU in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 3. He was named offensive MVP in all three games.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran says Bennett's success on the game's biggest stages is easy to understand.

“I think it’s the same thing that I see every game,” Van Pran said. “It’s just his preparation. ... He’s a guy who just works really hard. I think that may come from him being an underdog and things like that.”

Bennett completed 23 of 29 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the win over Louisiana State.