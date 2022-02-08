Get comfortable with college players being paid

“I think it just comes down to, for me, an alignment about excellence,” Brian Kelly said after leaving Notre Dame to take a 10-year, $95 million deal at LSU. “That’s what I’m about. Excellence in academics and athletics here at LSU and seeing that, feeling that, and now knowing that we can go off together and fulfill that goal.”

In big-time college sports, money is everywhere: Millions for coaches from schools chasing glory. Hundreds of millions for conferences from television networks desperate for content to keep them relevant.

But nobody wants to talk about it — at least not in public. As Sonny Corleone told his brother-in-law during dinner in the “Godfather”: “We don’t discuss business at the table.”

Coaches are starting to come to terms with players getting a piece of the pie.ww

They really have no choice. If your job is to recruit players, standing in the way of them getting a better deal is a losing position.