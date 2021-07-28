Heels QB Howell named ACC preseason POY

GREENSBORO — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is the preseason pick to be ACC player of the year, while six-time reigning champion Clemson headlines the all-ACC team with eight picks.
The league released its preseason picks Tuesday after voting from media members attending last week's ACC Kickoff media days.
Howell has thrown 68 touchdown passes in two years, which ties UNC's career record. He ranked in the top six of the FBS ranks last year in passing yardage (3,586) and TD throws (30).
Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players on the 27-player preseason all-ACC squad by appearing on 120 of 147 ballots for the team. He was joined by teammates Justyn Ross at receiver, Jordan McFadden at offensive tackle, Myles Murphy at defensive end, Tyler Davis at defensive tackle, James Skalski at linebacker, Andrew Booth Jr. at cornerback and Nolan Turner at safety.
UNC, Boston College and North Carolina State each placed three on the team.
Texas, Okla. make SEC request
Texas and Oklahoma made a request Tuesday to join the SEC — in 2025 — with league commissioner Greg Sankey saying the league would consider it in the "near future."
The wheels are in motion for a monumental move in college sports, but the Longhorns and Sooners are not yet free agents. And it's doubtful they want to wait until the contract that binds them to the Big 12 for four more years runs out to bolt to the SEC.
It also might not be in the best interest of the Big 12 to have two lame ducks in the conference.
“It's similar to a divorce, but it's a business relationship where multiple parties realize that they just can't be together anymore,” said Darren Heitner, a sports and entertainment attorney based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Big 12 bylaws state members leaving must give 18 months' notice and pay an exit fee equivalent to two years' worth of revenue distributions.
A&T 3rd, GWU 6th in Big South poll
First-year member North Carolina A&T was picked to finish third, and Gardner-Webb was picked sixth in the Big South Conference preseason poll, which was announced this week.
Monmouth got 16 of 18 total first-place votes and was the overwhelming pick to finish first.
The Aggies had three selections to the league’s preseason first team: senior running back Jah-Maine Martin, senior defensive lineman Jermaine McDaniel and junior linebacker Kyin Howard. GWU had one first-teamer, sophomore defensive lineman Ty French.