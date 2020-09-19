Jurkovec helps BC beat Duke 26-6 in Hafley's debut

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DURHAM — Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Flowers had 162 receiving yards, and Boston College beat Duke 26-6 on Saturday to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.

Hafley, who served as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach last season, replaced the fired Steve Addazio in December 2019.

Jurkovec, the former four-star quarterback who transferred to Boston College from Notre Dame in the offseason, led the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a touchdown on their first drive, only to see the offense sputter. But, gradually, Jurkovec started to find his rhythm.

In the third quarter, Jurkovec completed 6 of 7 passes for 151 yards and both of his touchdowns. The second, a 61-yard strike to Flowers, pushed the Eagles' lead to 23-6, from which point there was no looking back.

Despite tallying 351 total yards, Duke's offense was unable to capitalize in Boston College territory. Chase Brice completed 23 of 42 passes for 217 yards and two interceptions for the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2).

THE TAKEAWAY