Keatts hopes staff, roster changes spark surge

RALEIGH — Kevin Keatts knew things had to change for his sixth season at North Carolina State.

The Wolfpack’s last NCAA Tournament trip came in his debut season in Raleigh. And last year marked the worst record of his head coaching career, a perilous trajectory that has put his long-term future in question in Raleigh.

So, Keatts overhauled his coaching staff. He reworked the roster to add four graduate transfers and seven new players alongside the only three youngsters who saw significant action through last year’s bumpy season.

“We didn’t have a good year,” Keatts said. “And we can point to a lot of different things. Ultimately, I’m the head coach. So, I take responsibility, full responsibility, of our season last year. … We wanted to get bigger, stronger and older. And I think we did.”

There’s no arguing that, at least. The newcomer quartet of guard Jarkel Joiner (transfer from Mississippi), wing Jack Clark (La Salle), and big men D.J. Burns (Winthrop) and Dusan Mahorcic (Utah) have combined to play 302 college games and start 203 of them.

Those additions certainly help the depth on a team that looked lost defensively after losing top big man Manny Bates to an opening-night injury (he later transferred to Butler), and relied on second-year player Dereon Seabron (team-best 17.3 points) along with freshman Terquavion Smith (16.3).

Seabron left to pursue a professional career, but Smith returned after a flirtation with the NBA to provide the potential for high-level perimeter scoring. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns could offer a complementary scoring presence inside after averaging 15 points and shooting 62.6% last year en route to becoming the Big South Conference’s player of the year.

Keatts arrived in Raleigh in 2017 promising to install a fast-paced game that included fullcourt pressure. That first team went on to beat highly ranked Arizona, Duke and North Carolina before reaching the NCAAs. His second team barely missed the field and his third was positioned to return before the pandemic wiped out the tournament.

“We want to get back to playing the way we played my first three years,” Keatts said. “We’ve got depth. We can get back to pressing. We can get back to running. That was the biggest changes we made.”

Burns sounded eager to play alongside Smith, who set a program freshman record with 96 3-pointers last year and could spread defenses to give Burns more room inside.

Burns is a willing passer, too.

“That just came from me not wanting to be a selfish big,” he said.

Joiner speaks with confidence that comes with having 102 career college starts going back to his time at California State-Bakersfield, and Keatts is counting on him for leadership.