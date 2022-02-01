Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25

RALEIGH — Auburn keeps winning, Kentucky is rising and that has the Southeastern Conference putting its imprint atop this week's The Associated Press men's college basketball poll.

Bruce Pearl's Tigers earned 49 of 61 first-place votes in Monday's new poll to extend the program's first stay at No. 1 for a second straight week, while John Calipari's Wildcats jumped to No. 5 for the program's highest ranking in the AP Top 25 in more than two years. The SEC has a pair of top-five teams for the first time in nearly three years.

Auburn (20-1) has won 17 straight games since losing a double-overtime game to Connecticut in November. The Tigers earned a narrow win at Missouri in their first game at No. 1 then followed with Saturday's home win against Oklahoma, not to mention the school reaching a deal with Pearl for an eight-year contract.

“It's been a good week,” Pearl said with a chuckle after the Sooners win.

Kentucky (17-4) had the week’s biggest jump, rising seven spots after winning by 18 at Kansas on Saturday. This marks the highest ranking for Kentucky since the 2019-20 season, when the Wildcats spent one week at No. 1 in the first regular-season poll and sat at No. 6 in early March.