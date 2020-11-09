L-R announces fan policy for games

HICKORY — Outside fans will not be permitted to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University men's or women's basketball games through Dec. 31, the university announced Monday.

On the same day it moved classes fully online for the remainder of the fall semester, L-R says it made the decision due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area coupled with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s current mandates on indoor gatherings.

"In consideration of both the governor’s orders and the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and the greater Lenoir-Rhyne community, we have decided to not allow outside fans during the early segment of our basketball season," said Kim Pate, vice president for athletics. "We hope to be able to allow fans and our dedicated Bears Club members later in the season pending the landscape with COVID improving."

All L-R games will be broadcasted on the Bears Sports Network at lrbears.com/watch. L-R says it will re-evaluate the attendance policy for home basketball games after Jan. 1.

The "Stuff the Shu" initiative is still scheduled for L-R’s games against Queens. The women tip off the season versus one another Nov. 21, while the men’s game was recently postponed and will now be played Dec. 19. (The L-R men now open Nov. 24 at Limestone.) For more information, visit lrbears.com/lendapaw.