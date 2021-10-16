L-R explodes to 59-0 SAC road victory

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — Dwayne McGee rushed 19 times for 200 yards and five touchdowns, leading Lenoir-Rhyne to a lopsided road win Saturday over Carson-Newman, 59-0.
McGee’s third TD came late in the first quarter and gave L-R a 28-0 lead.
The Bears (4-2, 3-2 South Atlantic), which won back-to-back games for the first time all season, also got a big day through the air from quarterback Grayson Willingham. Willingham finished 28 for 36, passing for 363 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
L-R receiver Kelin Parsons had a team-high five catches for 101 yards and a TD.
Jakobe Lane and Dequan Sturdivant combined for another 100-plus yards on the ground as L-R outgained the Eagles by a 379-71 rushing margin. The passing statistics were almost equally one-sided as the Bears outgained Carson-Newman 371-85.