League aims to build on 'down' year's final NCAA flourish

CHARLOTTE — Jayden Gardner heard the criticisms of the strength of the Atlantic Coast Conference last year, then felt the effect when his Virginia team joined league-mate Wake Forest on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

He figures there won’t be a repeat this year, not after the way the league teams that did make it ensured the ACC outperformed its power-conference peers in March Madness.

“It showed itself in the tournament,” the forward said Wednesday of the league’s strength, adding: “They’ll be expecting a lot because of most of the people are back.”

It was a common vibe among league teams during the ACC’s preseason men’s basketball media day, a validation after landing three teams in the Elite Eight, rivals Duke and North Carolina in the Final Four and the Tar Heels coming within minutes of winning the national championship.

“We were better than we got credit for,” first-year Duke coach Jon Scheyer said.

Yet, there’s also the reality that the league is coming off its lowest haul of tournament bids since expanding to become a 15-team league for the 2013-14 season. And it’s up to the rest of the teams to restore the league’s strong middle tier that has typically gobbled up bids every Selection Sunday.

“I do believe the league is at its best when the depth is greater,” commissioner Jim Phillips said in an interview with The Associated Press.

At minimum, it was an unusual year for the league.

The ACC had been on a strong run in the five seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic, with Duke (2015), North Carolina (2017) and Virginia (2019) all winning national titles while the Tar Heels played for another title in 2016. The league also twice set its high of nine bids in 2017 and 2018, approaching a long-stated and still-unfulfilled expansion goal of becoming a regular a 10-bid league.

Yet, the ACC never quite looked on par with its tradition-rich history last year.

Rosters reshaped by the transfer portal and players who had only competed during the no-crowd days of the pandemic needed time to develop. League teams didn’t perform particularly well in marquee nonconference games.

The league had just one team — Duke in the final season of retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski – ranked in the AP Top 25 for much of the season while also finishing fifth in KenPom’s conference rankings last season with its lowest-ever efficiency rating as a 15-team league.