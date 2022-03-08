League returns to Brooklyn for tourney, not its typically strong self

The ACC was only a nine-school conference then. Since the conference expanded in 2004, the ACC has never had fewer than four teams receive NCAA bids. And since expanding to 15 in 2013-14, six is the fewest NCAA bids the ACC has received.

But this season, everything is going to have to break perfectly in Brooklyn and around the country for the ACC to get more than four schools in the 68-team men's field.

Behind Duke, second-seeded Notre Dame (22-9) enters the ACC Tournament looking safe for an at-large NCAA bid after a surprising regular season in which the Irish won 15 conference games for the first time.

“I’ve never been more excited about taking a team into the postseason,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.

Third-seeded North Carolina (23-8) is coming off its biggest victory of an otherwise inconsistent season, knocking off Duke in Krzyzewski's last home game to slip back into the rankings this week at No. 25. The Tar Heels have won 10 of 12 and finally appear to be a good bet to make the NCAA field.

"We all knew the potential of this team and how good we are,” Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis said. “I think we can build off this win and go far.”