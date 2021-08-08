LOCAL FOOTBALL BRIEFS: EB grad Coble to play at Brevard

East Burke High 2020 graduate Luke Coble recently announced on Instagram that he will be attending Brevard College this season to play football for the Tornadoes.

It marks the second Cavalier gridiron signing of the offseason, following 2021 grad Matthew Vue, a lineman, signing in April to also play for NCAA Division III USA South Conference member Brevard.

Coble is also the second member of his immediate family to go on to play in college, following his older sister, Savannah, who played basketball at both Concord (W. Va.) University as well as Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

As a senior, Coble led the Cavaliers with 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches. He added a 79-yard punt return TD vs. Highland Tech and earned honorable mention All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference honors and second-team all-county honors.

Coble was also an all-conference and second-team all-county basketball player as a senior.

Patton scrimmage opponent changes

Patton has announced that due to COVID-19 issues at Cherryville, its scheduled scrimmage opponent on Wednesday, that preseason matchup has been canceled.

The Panthers will now instead visit West Lincoln on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. scrimmage ahead of their second and final scrimmage, which comes in the Burke County Jamboree on Friday at 6 p.m. at Freedom High against the Hickory Hawks.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.