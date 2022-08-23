 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football

Maye gets call as North Carolina starter

  • 0
North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina is going with redshirt freshman Drake Maye as the starting quarterback for Saturday’s opener against Florida A&M.

Coach Mack Brown announced Maye as the winner Monday of the preseason competition to become the opening night starter. He had been competing with third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell to get the first shot at replacing star quarterback Sam Howell, who is now in the NFL.

“We just felt like Drake should walk out there first,” Brown said.

The Tar Heels coach said there was little separation between Maye and Criswell, who Brown said will get his chance.

“If one quarterback is not moving the ball, we’ll put the other one in. We’re going to give each one a chance,” Brown said.

Maye is the son of former UNC quarterback Mark Maye, while his brother Luke was a star for the Tar Heels basketball team and helped them win the 2017 NCAA championship. Maye, an in-state recruit, originally committed to Alabama.

People are also reading…

Maye has appeared in only two games and thrown 10 passes in his college career. But both players are inexperienced, considering Criswell has appeared in seven games with 25 pass attempts.

Brown had said in preseason the plan was to push both quarterbacks through camp in an attempt to have one separate from the other since both have been with the program for at least a year.

Maye had at least one star talent to target in receiver Josh Downs, who ranked among the Bowl Subdivision leaders with 1,335 yards last season to go with eight touchdowns.

The Tar Heels are playing their earliest season-opening game since 2001, when they opened at Oklahoma on Aug. 25.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LR volleyball selected to finish 4th

LR volleyball selected to finish 4th

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason volleyball coaches’ poll this week, with Lenoir-Rhyne being selected as the league’s fourth-place finisher after winning the SAC tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division II tournament in 2021. The Bears finished behind Wingate, Tusculum and Anderson (South Carolina) in the poll after tallying two first-place votes and 111 total points.

LR cross country squads picked in top 5

LR cross country squads picked in top 5

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason cross country polls for both the women and the men this week, with the Lenoir-Rhyne women being selected as the league’s third-place finisher and the Bears’ men’s squad being picked to finish fifth. The LR women were one of only two teams to receive a first-place vote and they garnered 123 total points, while the men tallied 104 points.

LR soccer teams chosen as runners-up in SAC

LR soccer teams chosen as runners-up in SAC

The South Atlantic Conference announced its preseason men’s and women’s soccer polls on Tuesday, with Lenoir-Rhyne predicted to finish second in both. The LR men garnered four first-place votes and 105 total points in the poll, while the Bears’ women’s team tallied one first-place vote and 111 points.

LR hires Baumfeld as pitching coach

LR hires Baumfeld as pitching coach

Coming off the best season in the 94-year history of the program, Lenoir-Rhyne baseball has announced Micah Baumfeld as the program's new pitching coach. Baumfeld comes to Hickory after spending the last 11 seasons as the head coach at Georgetown (Kentucky), and takes over a pitching staff that set the NCAA Division II and South Atlantic Conference single-season records with 647 strikeouts in a 46-win season for the Bears.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Althea Gibson becomes first African-American on US tennis tour

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert