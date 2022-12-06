 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Football
TOP PERFORMERS

Maye, Kancey, Elko, Verse highlight AP All-ACC selections

  • 0
120722-mnh-sports-fbc-ap-allacc-p1

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, 10, looks to pass in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday in Charlotte.

 Jacob Kupferman, Associated Press

GREENSBORO — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the unanimous choice as the Associated Press offensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh tackle Calijah Kancey was named the league’s top defensive player.

Duke’s Mike Elko, whose Blue Devils improved five games to 8-4 and earned a Military Bowl berth in his first season, is coach of the year in results released Tuesday following voting by 14 media members who cover the conference.

ACC champion Clemson had four first-team selections among six players overall. Tigers sophomore Will Shipley, who has rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, earned dual honors as first team running back and all-purpose player.

Kancey repeated as a first-team selection after recording 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He led Pittsburgh’s five-player contingent that included punishing rusher Israel Abanikanda, a unanimous first-team choice. The junior had a league-best 1,431 yards rushing with 20 TDs.

People are also reading…

Maye, a redshirt freshman and the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, passed for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs as UNC won the Coastal Division title. Tar Heels receiver Josh Downs (1,029 yards, 11 TDs) was also a unanimous first-team selection.

Florida State and North Carolina State, both bowl bound, also had six players chosen. Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse, who tied with Kancey in tackles for loss and sacks, was voted newcomer of the year after transferring from Albany.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 220, R-Fr., Huntersville; RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 215, Jr., New York; RB Will Shipley, Clemson, 5-11, 205, So., Weddington; WR Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, Jr., Suwanee, Georgia; WR Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-10, 172, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida; TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 216, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida; OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 305, Sr., Spartanburg, S.C.; OT Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 311, Jr., Brentwood, Texas; OG Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 6-5, 327, Sr., Saint Petersburg, Florida; OG Marcus Minor, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 325, Sr., Lanham, Maryland; C Grant Gibson, North Carolina State, 6-1, 310, GR., Charlotte; K Chris Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 170, GR., Lexington; All-purpose player Will Shipley, Clemson.

Defense

DE Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 251, So., Berwick, Pennsylvania; DE K.J. Henry, Clemson, 6-4, 255, GR., Winston-Salem; DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, Jr., Miami; DT Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, Sr., Apopka, Florida; LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 242, Sr., Miramar, Fla.; LB Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 230, Jr., Wake Forest; LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, Jr., Charlotte; CB Ayden White, North Carolina State, 6-0, 185, So., Asheville; CB Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 6-2, 205, GR., Coconut Creek, Florida; S Kam Kinchens, Miami, 5-11, 202, So.., Miami; S Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 203, Jr., Cordele, Georgia; P Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 220, Sr., Mandurah, Australia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State; RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse; RB Trey Benson, Florida State; WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest; WR Tyler Hudson, Louisville; TE Will Mallory, Miami; OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse; OT Robert Scott Jr., Florida State; OG Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State; OG Sean Maginn, Wake Forest; C Bryan Hudson, Louisville; K B.T. Potter, Clemson; All-purpose player Jalon Calhoun, Duke.

Defense

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson; DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College; DT DeWayne Carter, Duke; DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest; LB SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh; LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse; LB Nick Jackson; LB Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech; LB Isaiah Moore; LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech; CB Fentrell Cypress II, Virginia; CB Storm Duck, North Carolina; S Erick Hallett II, Pittsburgh; S Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State; P Daniel Sparks, Virginia.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Coach of the Year Mike Elko, Duke; Offensive Player of the Year Drake Maye, North Carolina; Defensive Player of the Year Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh; Newcomer of the Year Jared Verse, Florida State.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wingate overpowers Bears in second half of SAC men’s opener

Wingate overpowers Bears in second half of SAC men’s opener

The Lenoir-Rhyne men’s basketball team scored the first seven points of its South Atlantic Conference opener against Wingate and led for much of the opening half, but the visiting Bulldogs eventually grabbed the advantage and pulled away for an 89-69 victory on Saturday afternoon at Shuford Arena.

Bears slip past Francis Marion for 7-0 start

Bears slip past Francis Marion for 7-0 start

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team is 7-0 for the first time since 1979, when the Bears started 15-0 on their way to a 28-4 finish. Brandi Hudson scored 17 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as LR nipped host Francis Marion 77-76 on Monday at Smith University Center.

Late free throws push Cougars past LR

Late free throws push Cougars past LR

Two free throws from Demierre Black with 24 seconds remaining helped the visiting Columbus State men’s basketball team earn a 63-62 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne on Tuesday at Shuford Arena. The loss was the Bears’ first home defeat of the season and their second loss in their past three games.

Watch Now: Related Video

70% of Portugal fans say Ronaldo should be dropped

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert