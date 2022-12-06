Maye, Kancey, Elko, Verse highlight AP All-ACC selections

GREENSBORO — North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the unanimous choice as the Associated Press offensive player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Pittsburgh tackle Calijah Kancey was named the league’s top defensive player.

Duke’s Mike Elko, whose Blue Devils improved five games to 8-4 and earned a Military Bowl berth in his first season, is coach of the year in results released Tuesday following voting by 14 media members who cover the conference.

ACC champion Clemson had four first-team selections among six players overall. Tigers sophomore Will Shipley, who has rushed for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, earned dual honors as first team running back and all-purpose player.

Kancey repeated as a first-team selection after recording 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season. He led Pittsburgh’s five-player contingent that included punishing rusher Israel Abanikanda, a unanimous first-team choice. The junior had a league-best 1,431 yards rushing with 20 TDs.

Maye, a redshirt freshman and the younger brother of former Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, passed for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs as UNC won the Coastal Division title. Tar Heels receiver Josh Downs (1,029 yards, 11 TDs) was also a unanimous first-team selection.

Florida State and North Carolina State, both bowl bound, also had six players chosen. Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse, who tied with Kancey in tackles for loss and sacks, was voted newcomer of the year after transferring from Albany.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina, 6-4, 220, R-Fr., Huntersville; RB Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh, 5-11, 215, Jr., New York; RB Will Shipley, Clemson, 5-11, 205, So., Weddington; WR Josh Downs, North Carolina, 5-10, 175, Jr., Suwanee, Georgia; WR Zay Flowers, Boston College, 5-10, 172, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida; TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse, 6-5, 216, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida; OT Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 6-2, 305, Sr., Spartanburg, S.C.; OT Graham Barton, Duke, 6-5, 311, Jr., Brentwood, Texas; OG Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 6-5, 327, Sr., Saint Petersburg, Florida; OG Marcus Minor, Pittsburgh, 6-4, 325, Sr., Lanham, Maryland; C Grant Gibson, North Carolina State, 6-1, 310, GR., Charlotte; K Chris Dunn, North Carolina State, 5-8, 170, GR., Lexington; All-purpose player Will Shipley, Clemson.

Defense

DE Jared Verse, Florida State, 6-4, 251, So., Berwick, Pennsylvania; DE K.J. Henry, Clemson, 6-4, 255, GR., Winston-Salem; DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh, 6-0, 280, Jr., Miami; DT Tyler Davis, Clemson, 6-2, 300, Sr., Apopka, Florida; LB Yasir Abdullah, Louisville, 6-1, 242, Sr., Miramar, Fla.; LB Drake Thomas, North Carolina State, 6-0, 230, Jr., Wake Forest; LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina, 6-2, 230, Jr., Charlotte; CB Ayden White, North Carolina State, 6-0, 185, So., Asheville; CB Anthony Johnson, Virginia, 6-2, 205, GR., Coconut Creek, Florida; S Kam Kinchens, Miami, 5-11, 202, So.., Miami; S Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 5-11, 203, Jr., Cordele, Georgia; P Lou Hedley, Miami, 6-4, 220, Sr., Mandurah, Australia.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB Jordan Travis, Florida State; RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse; RB Trey Benson, Florida State; WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest; WR Tyler Hudson, Louisville; TE Will Mallory, Miami; OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse; OT Robert Scott Jr., Florida State; OG Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State; OG Sean Maginn, Wake Forest; C Bryan Hudson, Louisville; K B.T. Potter, Clemson; All-purpose player Jalon Calhoun, Duke.

Defense

DE Myles Murphy, Clemson; DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College; DT DeWayne Carter, Duke; DT Kobie Turner, Wake Forest; LB SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh; LB Mikel Jones, Syracuse; LB Nick Jackson; LB Ayinde Eley, Georgia Tech; LB Isaiah Moore; LB Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech; CB Fentrell Cypress II, Virginia; CB Storm Duck, North Carolina; S Erick Hallett II, Pittsburgh; S Tanner Ingle, North Carolina State; P Daniel Sparks, Virginia.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Coach of the Year Mike Elko, Duke; Offensive Player of the Year Drake Maye, North Carolina; Defensive Player of the Year Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh; Newcomer of the Year Jared Verse, Florida State.