 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACC Football | This Week

Miami at Texas A&M highlights Week 3

  • Updated
  • 0
ACC

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 3:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M in an ACC-SEC clash involving ranked teams. Miami leads the series 2-1 and broke the series tie in the last meeting, a 41-23 victory in 2008 at College Station. The Hurricanes moved up two slots in the AP Top 25 this week with their second straight win to start the season, a 30-7 triumph against Southern Mississippi, while the Aggies plummeted 18 spots after a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was 7-1 against the Hurricanes when he was at Florida State (2010-17). It's the first road game for new Miami coach Mario Cristobal.

BEST MATCHUP

Texas Tech (2-0) at No. 16 North Carolina State (2-0). The Wolfpack lead the series 4-1, but the teams haven't played since a 49-21 N.C. State win in 2003. N.C. State has won 11 straight at home and the Wolfpack's veteran defense is in for a stiff test. Texas Tech leads the nation in passing yards per game at 411 and is coming off a double-overtime upset win over then-No. 25 Houston last week under new coach Joey McGuire. It marked the program’s first victory against a ranked nonconference foe in the regular season since beating No. 20 Arizona to start the 1989 season. The Red Raiders had lost 13 such games.

People are also reading…

LONG SHOT

No. 23 Pittsburgh (1-1) at Western Michigan (1-1). It's the second meeting between the teams and the Panthers remember the first very well. Last year they were ambushed by the Broncos, 44-41, at home in mid-September after starting the season with two straight wins. That loss came after an emotional win at Tennessee. This one comes after an emotional overtime home loss to the Volunteers.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is ninth in ACC history in total offense at 11,216 yards, just 76 behind North Carolina’s Sam Howell for eighth. Cunningham also is ranked second in rushing TDs by a quarterback with 39, 11 behind his predecessor, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, and is third in rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,774.

IMPACT PLAYER

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader, a transfer from Mississippi State, appears to be coming into his own with the unbeaten Orange (2-0). Established as the starter after beating out Tommy DeVito early last season, Shrader began the season with newfound confidence and has been nearly flawless in guiding the Orange to convincing victories against Louisville and Connecticut.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No. 1 Ferris State too much for Bears on gridiron

No. 1 Ferris State too much for Bears on gridiron

Following a 19-point win over Virginia State in the re-opening of Moretz Stadium last week, the Lenoir-Rhyne football team remained at home for a Week 2 matchup with the No. 1 team in the American Football Coaches Association poll, defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State. Despite a slow start, the Bulldogs made the most of their first trip to North Carolina, winning 27-5 on Saturday afternoon in Hickory.

LR football hosts No. 1 Ferris State

LR football hosts No. 1 Ferris State

Since the establishment of the American Football Coaches Association poll in 2000, Lenoir-Rhyne has never played the No. 1 team in the country. That changes on Saturday when the Bears welcome defending NCAA Division II national champion Ferris State to Hickory for a nonconference battle.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

LR volleyball defeats Catawba in straight sets

LR volleyball defeats Catawba in straight sets

SALISBURY — The Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team swept Catawba on the road Friday, improving to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the South Atlantic Conference while dropping the Indians to 2-6 and 0-2. The Bears won by set scores of 25-15, 25-21 and 25-16.

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

Paul Zeise: BYU owed apology now that the facts of Duke volleyball 'scandal' are known

The story of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson is a classic rush to judgment that should — but won't — have severe consequences for all of those who were way too willing to jump in and join an angry mob before they knew all the facts of the case. It is a tragedy only in that almost nobody that attacked BYU and its students cared enough about the facts to take a step back and be more ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert