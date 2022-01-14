Midseason oddity: Syracuse at .500 after 16 games

“The second half was the best that we have really played all year by quite a lot,” Boeheim said. “Our defense was good. That was the difference. This is about our defense. That’s it.”

There were signs the Orange defense would be challenged. Syracuse lost 100-85 at home in late November to upstate New York foe Colgate, a team the Orange had beaten 54 straight times and hadn't lost to since February 1962, six months before Jim Boeheim enrolled as a freshman at Syracuse. The Orange started the game on a 17-2 run but trailed at halftime for the second straight game after allowing the Raiders to hit 11 3-pointers. Colgate tacked on another seven 3s in the second half and didn't waver when Syracuse pulled within six points with under four minutes to play.

“We weren’t covering shooters," Boeheim said. “We really weren’t doing much inside. It’s why we’ve struggled.”