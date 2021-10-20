Mt. Olive claims team, individual titles at Mimosa

Led by individual winner Brice Ballin, the Mount Olive men’s golf team fought back to win the Donald Ross Intercollegiate held at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Tuesday.

Mount Olive (850) slipped past Belmont Abbey (854), Erskine (856) and host and 36-hole leaders Lenoir-Rhyne (857) in the 54-hole, two-day event that featured 18 schools and 96 total individuals.

"We talked about not giving up,” said Trojans coach Chip Spiron. “We didn't play that well in the first round (Monday) morning, and in the afternoon we played much better. Then (Tuesday) morning we started out not as good but finished really strong because the guys just did not give up.

“Our short game really bailed us out when it had to, and I'm really proud of the guys. They did an amazing job."

Ballin shot rounds of 66, 69 and 70 to finish 5-under and win by three strokes. Belmont Abbey’s Jack Warren and Erskine’s Alberto Dominguez were the only other golfers to break par, tying for second place at 2-under.

L-R was led by Matthew Raybould’s fifth-place finish at 1-over. It was the Bears’ best finish to date this season.