Mt. Olive claims team, individual titles at Mimosa
Local golf briefs

Mt. Olive claims team, individual titles at Mimosa

Led by individual winner Brice Ballin, the Mount Olive men’s golf team fought back to win the Donald Ross Intercollegiate held at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Tuesday.

Mount Olive (850) slipped past Belmont Abbey (854), Erskine (856) and host and 36-hole leaders Lenoir-Rhyne (857) in the 54-hole, two-day event that featured 18 schools and 96 total individuals.

"We talked about not giving up,” said Trojans coach Chip Spiron. “We didn't play that well in the first round (Monday) morning, and in the afternoon we played much better. Then (Tuesday) morning we started out not as good but finished really strong because the guys just did not give up.

“Our short game really bailed us out when it had to, and I'm really proud of the guys. They did an amazing job."

Ballin shot rounds of 66, 69 and 70 to finish 5-under and win by three strokes. Belmont Abbey’s Jack Warren and Erskine’s Alberto Dominguez were the only other golfers to break par, tying for second place at 2-under.

L-R was led by Matthew Raybould’s fifth-place finish at 1-over. It was the Bears’ best finish to date this season.

"Obviously a little disappointed with how today went," said L-R coach Elliot Gealy. "I have no doubt that we're going to come back strong and put the work in in the offseason to really make amends for this."

Sandhills Community College’s Carson Witherspoon, a Patton High graduate, finished 9-over and in a tie for 28th place.

Mimosa ranked in Golfweek top 200

Mimosa Hills was recently ranked No. 191 (and No. 12 in North Carolina) in Golfweek’s list of the top 200 classic courses in the U.S. The publication defined “classic” as being built before 1960.

The Donald Ross-design in Morganton opened for play in 1929, with the back nine opening in 1931.

“The Donald Ross Society, which is a strong association very knowledgeable to the specifics of classic design, had a group that played here as well as a couple other Ross designs in Asheville back in the spring,” said Jimmy Piercy, Mimosa’s head golf professional since 2013. “What we’ve been told by them is this course over the years has been manipulated so little comparatively.

“Whether it’s surrounding development or modern ideas, many courses can’t say that.”

Piercy said when Mimosa’s renovation was spearheaded by Kris Spence Design in 2002, it wasn’t to update the layout but rather to restore it to its original condition, including adding and removing a handful of bunkers on various holes. In doing so, Spence was able to access the original course drawings which are held in the Tufts Archives at Pinehurst.

“We’re a hidden gem here in western North Carolina,” Piercy added. “I think the purists, those who really know a lot about older designs, they just love it. This is a great piece of property.”

To see Golfweek’s full rankings, visit bit.ly/3aR0G5L.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

