NC State freshman hits 5 HRs in opening series

White was projected to be picked in the first five rounds of last year's Major League Baseball draft, but he made it known he planned to stick to his longtime commitment to N.C. State unless a club could match the monetary figure he required to sign. He went undrafted and was happy to go to college.

White said he reflected on that as he went to bat for the first time Friday.

"This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of since I was 8 years old,” he said. “I dreamed of playing D1 college baseball. Now that I was there, I was very nervous going into my first at-bat. My goal was to see a fastball I can drive and unload on one. I was just super nervous and my legs were kind of shaking in the box.”

White sent Shane Gray's 1-0 fastball more than 400 feet over the center field wall for the first of three balls he muscled out of the deepest part of Doak Field. He said he never had a three-homer game, not even in youth ball.

“I was definitely shocked,” he said.

The grand slam in the second game came after White had struck out with the bases loaded two innings earlier.