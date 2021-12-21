NC State put on NCAA probation following investigation

“We looked at the range of penalties that have been imposed on other level one mitigating cases," Welch said Monday in a virtual news conference. "And we basically determined that we didn’t want to hurt or punish these student athletes that are currently competing. We did, however, want the institution to take this very seriously.

"There were very serious recruiting violations here, so we looked at the range of penalties and instead we imposed an additional scholarship reduction penalty for 2022-23, which we felt specifically addressed issues of recruiting. Which is what this case was about.”

N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson said in a statement that the school accepted the panel's decision and appreciated "its careful review of the facts."

“When this process began, N.C. State promised accountability where appropriate and vigorous defense where necessary,” he added, "and that is exactly what we’ve delivered every step of the way.

“N.C. State will deal with the implications, many of which include previously self-imposed penalties. We look forward to putting this matter behind us and embracing the incredible potential and bright future of men’s basketball.”